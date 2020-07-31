Log in
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED

(IOC)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/30
88.55 INR   -4.37%
05:31aIndian Oil's First-Quarter Profit Slid 40% on Lower Sales
DJ
03:08aIOC posts 19.11 billion rupees quarterly profit
RE
07/28Indian refiners cut runs as fuel demand dips, margins fade
RE
Indian Oil's First-Quarter Profit Slid 40% on Lower Sales

07/31/2020 | 05:31am EDT

By Ben Otto

Indian Oil Corp.'s first-quarter net profit fell 40% from a year earlier, as revenue suffered amid a nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian energy company said Friday that it booked net profit of 22.27 billion rupees ($297.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, down from INR37.38 billion in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations and other income slumped 41% to INR907.76 billion. The company said its plants' capacity utilization fell as sales dropped in April due to national movement restrictions, but had returned to close to normal by June.

Indian Oil said it has a positive view on its long-term business outlook and financial position, and expects to comfortably pay down debt and obligations.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -4.37% 88.55 End-of-day quote.-29.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 43.44 Delayed Quote.-33.76%
WTI -0.40% 40.135 Delayed Quote.-32.75%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 795 B 64 115 M 64 115 M
Net income 2020 60 352 M 807 M 807 M
Net Debt 2020 1 027 B 13 734 M 13 734 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 5,59%
Capitalization 811 B 10 828 M 10 843 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 32 803
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 118,33 INR
Last Close Price 88,55 INR
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 33,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya Chairman
Sandeep Kumar Gupta Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
S. S. V. Ramakumar Director & Director-Research & Development
Govind Kottieth Satish Director, Director-Planning & Business Development
Vinoo Mathur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED-29.47%10 828
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD39.29%178 773
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.00%177 035
BP PLC-39.92%74 275
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.51%65 593
NESTE OYJ26.02%35 353
