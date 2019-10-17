Indiana Resources : Appendix 3B – Placement Shortfall

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
35,480,000
Principal terms of the +securities
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Yes
$0.024 per share
Shortfall Placement Offer consisting of Rights Issue Entitlements not taken up by Eligible Shareholders through an Entitlements Issue that closed on 6 August 2019.
Funds raised will be used to support exploration activity across the West Mali Projects, advance discussions with the Tanzanian Government on resolving tenure issues at the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project and for general working capital purposes.
Yes
30 November 2018
Nil
6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
35,480,000
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
Refer to Annexure 1
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
17 October 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number +Class
183,494,693 Fully paid ordinary shares
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number +Class
2,000,000 Options exercisable at $0.125 on or before 23 November 2020
1,272,022 Options exercisable at $0.12 on or before 22 July 2021
500,000 Options exercisable at $0.20 on or before 4 July 2022
800,000 Options exercisable at $0.09 on or before 14 January 2023
800,000 Options exercisable at $0.12 on or before 14 January 2023
800,000 Options exercisable at $0.09 on or before 16 August 2023
800,000 Options exercisable at $0.12 on or before 16 August 2023
N/A
