Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Indiana Resources Limited    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/14
0.025 AUD   --.--%
12:54aINDIANA RESOURCES : Appendix 3B – Placement Shortfall
PU
09/30INDIANA RESOURCES : Appendix 4G Corporate Governance Principles
PU
09/30INDIANA RESOURCES : 2019 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indiana Resources : Appendix 3B – Placement Shortfall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:54am EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Indiana Resources Limited (Company)

ABN

67 009 129 560

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

35,480,000

3

Principal terms of the +securities

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

(e.g. if options, exercise price

and expiry

date; if

partly paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding and due dates for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the conversion price

and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Yes

$0.024 per share

Shortfall Placement Offer consisting of Rights Issue Entitlements not taken up by Eligible Shareholders through an Entitlements Issue that closed on 6 August 2019.

Funds raised will be used to support exploration activity across the West Mali Projects, advance discussions with the Tanzanian Government on resolving tenure issues at the Ntaka Hill nickel sulphide project and for general working capital purposes.

Yes

30 November 2018

Nil

6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

35,480,000

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

17 October 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

183,494,693 Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class

2,000,000 Options exercisable at $0.125 on or before 23 November 2020

1,272,022 Options exercisable at $0.12 on or before 22 July 2021

500,000 Options exercisable at $0.20 on or before 4 July 2022

800,000 Options exercisable at $0.09 on or before 14 January 2023

800,000 Options exercisable at $0.12 on or before 14 January 2023

800,000 Options exercisable at $0.09 on or before 16 August 2023

800,000 Options exercisable at $0.12 on or before 16 August 2023

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

N/A

  1. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  2. Names of any brokers to the issue
  3. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  4. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

25 If the issue is contingent on N/A security holders' approval, the

date of the meeting

26

Date entitlement and acceptance

N/A

form and offer documents will be

sent to persons entitled

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED
12:54aINDIANA RESOURCES : Appendix 3B – Placement Shortfall
PU
09/30INDIANA RESOURCES : Appendix 4G Corporate Governance Principles
PU
09/30INDIANA RESOURCES : 2019 Annual Report
PU
09/02INDIANA RESOURCES : Tech Review Unearths Significant & Multiple New Targets at W..
PU
07/30INDIANA RESOURCES : Infill Soil Geochemistry Confirms Multiple Anomalies
PU
07/02INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED : - RC Drilling Completed West Mali Gold Project
AQ
06/30INDIANA RESOURCES : Completion of Due Diligence for Saboussire JV, West Mali Gol..
PU
06/30INDIANA RESOURCES : Drilling Commences – West Mali Gold Project
PU
06/30INDIANA RESOURCES : RC Drilling Completed – West Mali Gold Project
PU
06/30INDIANA RESOURCES : Update on Due Diligence for JV Projects, Mali
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2014 -
EBIT 2014 -
Net income 2014 -
Debt 2014 -
Yield 2014 -
P/E ratio 2014 -
P/E ratio 2015 -
Capi. / Sales2014 -
Capi. / Sales2015 -
Capitalization 4,59 M
Chart INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Indiana Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,03  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris van Wijk Chief Executive Officer
Bronwyn Barnes Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Moran Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Bob Adam Non-Executive Director
Steven Zaninovich Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED-47.55%3
BHP GROUP5.40%116 033
RIO TINTO PLC5.95%86 748
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.38%30 185
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.15.53%19 056
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-27.49%9 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group