INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

(IDA)
Indiana Resources : Change of Address

03/19/2020 | 11:03pm EDT

ASX: IDA

20 March 2020

Change of Office Address

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, Indiana Resources Ltd (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or 'the Company') advises that effective from today, the address of its registered office and principal place of business will be as follows:

The Spectrum Building

Unit 18, Level 2,

100-104 Railway Road,

Subiaco WA 6008

The new telephone contact details will be +61 (08) 6149 6128.

The Company would also like to advise that the registered office will be closed until further notice in line with Government recommendations in relation to COVID-19.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Bronwyn Barnes

Aida Tabakovic

Executive Chair

Company Secretary

T: +61 (0) 417 093 256

T: +61 8 9481 0389

Media enquiries: Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees: +61 (0) 413 150 448.

To find out more, please visit www.indianaresources.com.au

________________________________________________________________________________

Indiana Resources Limited | ABN 67 009 129 560 | Spectrum Building, Unit 18, Level 2, 100 - 104 Railway Road, Subiaco WA 6008

| T +61 (08) 6149 6128| E info@indianaresources.com.au | www.indianaresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 03:02:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Chris van Wijk Chief Executive Officer
Bronwyn Lesley Barnes Executive Chairman
Jim Moran Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Bob Adam Non-Executive Director
Steven Zaninovich Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED-25.93%2
BHP GROUP-27.52%73 281
RIO TINTO PLC-27.52%65 091
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-47.46%16 454
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.70%13 471
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-8.62%6 039
