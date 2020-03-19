Indiana Resources : Change of Address

ASX: IDA
20 March 2020
Change of Office Address
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, Indiana Resources Ltd (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or 'the Company') advises that effective from today, the address of its registered office and principal place of business will be as follows:
The Spectrum Building
Unit 18, Level 2,
100-104 Railway Road,
Subiaco WA 6008
The new telephone contact details will be +61 (08) 6149 6128.
The Company would also like to advise that the registered office will be closed until further notice in line with Government recommendations in relation to COVID-19.
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors.
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Bronwyn Barnes
|
Aida Tabakovic
|
Executive Chair
|
Company Secretary
|
T: +61 (0) 417 093 256
|
T: +61 8 9481 0389
Media enquiries: Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees: +61 (0) 413 150 448.
