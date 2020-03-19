Indiana Resources : Change of Address

ASX: IDA

20 March 2020

Change of Office Address

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.14, Indiana Resources Ltd (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or 'the Company') advises that effective from today, the address of its registered office and principal place of business will be as follows:

The Spectrum Building

Unit 18, Level 2,

100-104 Railway Road,

Subiaco WA 6008

The new telephone contact details will be +61 (08) 6149 6128.

The Company would also like to advise that the registered office will be closed until further notice in line with Government recommendations in relation to COVID-19.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact: Bronwyn Barnes Aida Tabakovic Executive Chair Company Secretary T: +61 (0) 417 093 256 T: +61 8 9481 0389

Media enquiries: Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees: +61 (0) 413 150 448.

To find out more, please visit www.indianaresources.com.au

