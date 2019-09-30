Indiana Resources : 2019 Annual Report

Indiana Resources Limited - Annual Report

Chairman's Report

Dear Shareholders

On behalf of the Directors, I am pleased to introduce the 2019 Annual Report. During the year the Company continued to focus its efforts on exploring its substantial footprint in West Mali, acquiring additional ground in proximity to our existing land holding and working with the Tanzanian Government on confirming a suitable tenure arrangement for the Ntaka Hill Nickel Project.

Consistent with this strategy, the Company completed during the year a number of exploration activities on the ground in Mali along with a complete technical review for the region that resulted in the identification of multiple new targets and areas of interest. Our exploration activities on the ground focused on key properties in the prolifically mineralised Kenieba Province in Mali - Koussikoto Ouest (Koussikoto) and Kenieko Nord (Kenieko). The completion of recent drilling programmes at Koussikoto Ouest delivered significant results that demonstrate the potential for this region. Likewise, our review of historic exploration results for the project areas along with our own soil sampling programmes has provided us with a solid pipeline of exciting drill targets that remain to be tested. During the year the Company also entered into Joint Ventures for two additional project areas that has consolidated our footprint in the region to approximately 360km2. These were low cost entries into early stage exploration assets that represents a strategic exploration package in a province that hosts multiple world-class gold deposits. The Kenieba Province has a long history of artisanal gold mining and Mali is the third largest gold producing country in Africa, hosting multiple operating gold mines (exploiting numerous individual deposits) along with a number of gold mines in the development stage.

The Ntaka Hill nickel project in Tanzania remains a key asset of value for shareholders and during the year we continued to engage with the Tanzanian Government to assess the impact of legislation passed in July 2017 and the Mining Regulations released in 2018. Indiana has made a submission to the Ministry of Minerals with respect to the Ntaka Hill Retention Licence and has lodged an application for a Prospecting Licence over the area covered by the Retention Licence.

The Company maintains positive engagement with both the Minister of Minerals and the Mining Commission as part of our ongoing efforts to work through a process to clarify tenure for this important asset. The current market appetite for high-grade and quality nickel deposits suitable for the battery market supports the development potential for the Ntaka Hill Nickel Project and the Company is actively engaged with several parties on options to deliver value to shareholders.

Whilst funding has remained a challenge during the year, we are grateful to our shareholders who have continued to support Indiana's strategy and provide ongoing capital for exploration and project generation activities in Mali and to ensure that the Company has sufficient capacity and flexibility, to acquire additional projects as they have been presented. The Board has continued to reduce operating overheads during the year and has endeavoured to dedicate available funds to exploration where possible. As the market conditions appear to be improving the Board is confident that we have an exciting asset base on which we can grow shareholder value, in a market that is supportive of both gold and nickel assets.

The Board and I sincerely thank shareholders for their continued support and encourage shareholders to please contact me or my fellow Directors if you would like any further information.

Bronwyn Barnes

Chairman

