INDIANA RESOURCES LTD

(IDA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/29
0.027 AUD   -10.00%
Indiana Resources : 2019 Annual Report

09/30/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

INDIANA RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 67 009 129 560

ANNUAL REPORT

for the year ended 30 June 2019

Corporate Information

ABN 67 009 129 560

Directors

Ms Bronwyn Barnes (Non-Executive Chairman)

Mr Robert Adam (Non-Executive Director)

Mr Steven Zaninovich (Non-Executive Director)

Company Secretaries

Ms Aida Tabakovic

Mr James Moran

Registered Office

The Park Business Centre, 45 Ventnor Avenue

WEST PERTH WA 6005

Tel +61 8 9388 7877

Fax +61 8 9382 2399

Bankers

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

150 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Share Register

Computershare Limited

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Tel + 61 8 9323 2000

Fax + 61 8 9323 2033

Auditors

RSM Australia Partners

Level 32, Exchange Tower

2 The Esplanade

PERTH WA 6000

Website Address

www.indianaresources.com.au

ASX Code

Shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under stock code IDA.

1

Contents

Chairman's Report

3

Directors' Report

4

Remuneration Report

19

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

26

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

27

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

28

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

29

Notes to the Financial Statements

30

Directors' Declaration

57

Independent Auditor's Report

58

Auditor's Independence Declaration

62

ASX Additional Information

63

2

Indiana Resources Limited - Annual Report

Chairman's Report

Dear Shareholders

On behalf of the Directors, I am pleased to introduce the 2019 Annual Report. During the year the Company continued to focus its efforts on exploring its substantial footprint in West Mali, acquiring additional ground in proximity to our existing land holding and working with the Tanzanian Government on confirming a suitable tenure arrangement for the Ntaka Hill Nickel Project.

Consistent with this strategy, the Company completed during the year a number of exploration activities on the ground in Mali along with a complete technical review for the region that resulted in the identification of multiple new targets and areas of interest. Our exploration activities on the ground focused on key properties in the prolifically mineralised Kenieba Province in Mali - Koussikoto Ouest (Koussikoto) and Kenieko Nord (Kenieko). The completion of recent drilling programmes at Koussikoto Ouest delivered significant results that demonstrate the potential for this region. Likewise, our review of historic exploration results for the project areas along with our own soil sampling programmes has provided us with a solid pipeline of exciting drill targets that remain to be tested. During the year the Company also entered into Joint Ventures for two additional project areas that has consolidated our footprint in the region to approximately 360km2. These were low cost entries into early stage exploration assets that represents a strategic exploration package in a province that hosts multiple world-class gold deposits. The Kenieba Province has a long history of artisanal gold mining and Mali is the third largest gold producing country in Africa, hosting multiple operating gold mines (exploiting numerous individual deposits) along with a number of gold mines in the development stage.

The Ntaka Hill nickel project in Tanzania remains a key asset of value for shareholders and during the year we continued to engage with the Tanzanian Government to assess the impact of legislation passed in July 2017 and the Mining Regulations released in 2018. Indiana has made a submission to the Ministry of Minerals with respect to the Ntaka Hill Retention Licence and has lodged an application for a Prospecting Licence over the area covered by the Retention Licence.

The Company maintains positive engagement with both the Minister of Minerals and the Mining Commission as part of our ongoing efforts to work through a process to clarify tenure for this important asset. The current market appetite for high-grade and quality nickel deposits suitable for the battery market supports the development potential for the Ntaka Hill Nickel Project and the Company is actively engaged with several parties on options to deliver value to shareholders.

Whilst funding has remained a challenge during the year, we are grateful to our shareholders who have continued to support Indiana's strategy and provide ongoing capital for exploration and project generation activities in Mali and to ensure that the Company has sufficient capacity and flexibility, to acquire additional projects as they have been presented. The Board has continued to reduce operating overheads during the year and has endeavoured to dedicate available funds to exploration where possible. As the market conditions appear to be improving the Board is confident that we have an exciting asset base on which we can grow shareholder value, in a market that is supportive of both gold and nickel assets.

The Board and I sincerely thank shareholders for their continued support and encourage shareholders to please contact me or my fellow Directors if you would like any further information.

Bronwyn Barnes

Chairman

3

Indiana Resources Limited - Annual Report

Directors Report

Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the Group) comprising Indiana Resources Limited (Indiana or Company) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2019 and the auditor's report thereon. Indiana is a company limited by shares that is incorporated and domiciled in Australia.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were Directors of Indiana during the 2018 financial year and up to the date of this report:

B Barnes

D Fisher

Resigned 15

October 2018

B McFadzean

Resigned 25

February 2019

C Van Wijk

Appointed 19 November 2018

Resigned 27

February 2019

M Barron

Appointed 15 October 2018

Resigned 19 November 2018

R Adam

Appointed 25 January 2019

S Zaninovich

Appointed 27 February 2019

The names and particulars of the qualifications, experience and special responsibility of the Directors in office during the financial year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Bronwyn Barnes, B.A, Grad Dip Bus, GAICD - Non-ExecutiveChairman

Experience and expertise

Ms Barnes has had an extensive career in the resources sector, having worked

with companies ranging from BHP Billiton to emerging juniors in directorship,

executive leadership, and operational roles in Australia and internationally. Ms

Barnes is a member of the Executive Council of the Association of Mining and

Exploration Companies (AMEC) and a member of the Advisory Council for the

Curtin University School of Business.

Ms Barnes has extensive experience in working across Africa and an extensive

career in ASX listed company boards.

Other current directorships

MOD Resources (ASX: MOD)

Scorpion Minerals Ltd (ASX: SCN)

Former directorships in the last 3

Windward Resources Limited (ASX: WIN)

Auris Minerals Ltd (ASX : AUR)

years

JC International Group Ltd (ASX: JCI)

Special responsibilities

Chairman

Interests in shares and options

Ordinary shares

5,231,958

Unlisted options

3,600,000

Robert Adam, BSc Hons, MAICD, MAusIMM - Non-ExecutiveDirector - appointed 25 January 2019

Experience and expertise

Mr Adam is a senior executive with 40 years of experience in the resources

industry. He has a proven record of achievement in project development,

management and operational improvement. He has worked extensively in West

Africa with a demonstrable record of success in multi-cultural and multi-lingual

environments.

Mr Adam has been involved in project developments in a number of African

companies including Guinea, Ghana, Mali, Zambia, Tanzania, Mauritania and

Zimbabwe, principally in gold and bauxite, but also copper and iron ore.

Other current directorships

Non-Executive Director Cassidy Gold Guinee SA

Former directorships in the last 3

Nil

years

Special responsibilities

Nil

Interests in shares and options

Ordinary shares

233,334

Unlisted options

Nil

4

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:32:08 UTC
