Indiana Resources : 2019 Annual Report

Corporate Information
ABN 67 009 129 560
Directors
Ms Bronwyn Barnes (Non-Executive Chairman)
Mr Robert Adam (Non-Executive Director)
Mr Steven Zaninovich (Non-Executive Director)
Company Secretaries
Ms Aida Tabakovic
Mr James Moran
Registered Office
The Park Business Centre, 45 Ventnor Avenue
WEST PERTH WA 6005
Tel +61 8 9388 7877
Fax +61 8 9382 2399
Bankers
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
150 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Share Register
Computershare Limited
Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Tel + 61 8 9323 2000
Fax + 61 8 9323 2033
Auditors
RSM Australia Partners
Level 32, Exchange Tower
2 The Esplanade
PERTH WA 6000
Website Address
www.indianaresources.com.au
ASX Code
Shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under stock code IDA.
Chairman's Report
Dear Shareholders
On behalf of the Directors, I am pleased to introduce the 2019 Annual Report. During the year the Company continued to focus its efforts on exploring its substantial footprint in West Mali, acquiring additional ground in proximity to our existing land holding and working with the Tanzanian Government on confirming a suitable tenure arrangement for the Ntaka Hill Nickel Project.
Consistent with this strategy, the Company completed during the year a number of exploration activities on the ground in Mali along with a complete technical review for the region that resulted in the identification of multiple new targets and areas of interest. Our exploration activities on the ground focused on key properties in the prolifically mineralised Kenieba Province in Mali - Koussikoto Ouest (Koussikoto) and Kenieko Nord (Kenieko). The completion of recent drilling programmes at Koussikoto Ouest delivered significant results that demonstrate the potential for this region. Likewise, our review of historic exploration results for the project areas along with our own soil sampling programmes has provided us with a solid pipeline of exciting drill targets that remain to be tested. During the year the Company also entered into Joint Ventures for two additional project areas that has consolidated our footprint in the region to approximately 360km2. These were low cost entries into early stage exploration assets that represents a strategic exploration package in a province that hosts multiple world-class gold deposits. The Kenieba Province has a long history of artisanal gold mining and Mali is the third largest gold producing country in Africa, hosting multiple operating gold mines (exploiting numerous individual deposits) along with a number of gold mines in the development stage.
The Ntaka Hill nickel project in Tanzania remains a key asset of value for shareholders and during the year we continued to engage with the Tanzanian Government to assess the impact of legislation passed in July 2017 and the Mining Regulations released in 2018. Indiana has made a submission to the Ministry of Minerals with respect to the Ntaka Hill Retention Licence and has lodged an application for a Prospecting Licence over the area covered by the Retention Licence.
The Company maintains positive engagement with both the Minister of Minerals and the Mining Commission as part of our ongoing efforts to work through a process to clarify tenure for this important asset. The current market appetite for high-grade and quality nickel deposits suitable for the battery market supports the development potential for the Ntaka Hill Nickel Project and the Company is actively engaged with several parties on options to deliver value to shareholders.
Whilst funding has remained a challenge during the year, we are grateful to our shareholders who have continued to support Indiana's strategy and provide ongoing capital for exploration and project generation activities in Mali and to ensure that the Company has sufficient capacity and flexibility, to acquire additional projects as they have been presented. The Board has continued to reduce operating overheads during the year and has endeavoured to dedicate available funds to exploration where possible. As the market conditions appear to be improving the Board is confident that we have an exciting asset base on which we can grow shareholder value, in a market that is supportive of both gold and nickel assets.
The Board and I sincerely thank shareholders for their continued support and encourage shareholders to please contact me or my fellow Directors if you would like any further information.
Bronwyn Barnes
Chairman
Directors Report
Your Directors present their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the Group) comprising Indiana Resources Limited (Indiana or Company) and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year ended 30 June 2019 and the auditor's report thereon. Indiana is a company limited by shares that is incorporated and domiciled in Australia.
DIRECTORS
The following persons were Directors of Indiana during the 2018 financial year and up to the date of this report:
|
B Barnes
|
|
|
|
D Fisher
|
|
Resigned 15
|
October 2018
|
B McFadzean
|
|
Resigned 25
|
February 2019
|
C Van Wijk
|
Appointed 19 November 2018
|
Resigned 27
|
February 2019
|
M Barron
|
Appointed 15 October 2018
|
Resigned 19 November 2018
|
R Adam
|
Appointed 25 January 2019
|
|
|
S Zaninovich
|
Appointed 27 February 2019
|
|
The names and particulars of the qualifications, experience and special responsibility of the Directors in office during the financial year and until the date of this report are set out below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.
Bronwyn Barnes, B.A, Grad Dip Bus, GAICD - Non-ExecutiveChairman
|
Experience and expertise
|
Ms Barnes has had an extensive career in the resources sector, having worked
|
|
with companies ranging from BHP Billiton to emerging juniors in directorship,
|
|
executive leadership, and operational roles in Australia and internationally. Ms
|
|
Barnes is a member of the Executive Council of the Association of Mining and
|
|
Exploration Companies (AMEC) and a member of the Advisory Council for the
|
|
Curtin University School of Business.
|
|
|
Ms Barnes has extensive experience in working across Africa and an extensive
|
|
career in ASX listed company boards.
|
|
Other current directorships
|
MOD Resources (ASX: MOD)
|
|
Scorpion Minerals Ltd (ASX: SCN)
|
|
|
|
Former directorships in the last 3
|
Windward Resources Limited (ASX: WIN)
|
|
Auris Minerals Ltd (ASX : AUR)
|
|
years
|
|
JC International Group Ltd (ASX: JCI)
|
|
|
|
Special responsibilities
|
Chairman
|
|
|
|
|
Interests in shares and options
|
Ordinary shares
|
5,231,958
|
|
|
|
|
Unlisted options
|
3,600,000
|
|
|
|
Robert Adam, BSc Hons, MAICD, MAusIMM - Non-ExecutiveDirector - appointed 25 January 2019
|
|
Experience and expertise
|
Mr Adam is a senior executive with 40 years of experience in the resources
|
industry. He has a proven record of achievement in project development,
|
|
|
management and operational improvement. He has worked extensively in West
|
|
Africa with a demonstrable record of success in multi-cultural and multi-lingual
|
|
environments.
|
|
|
Mr Adam has been involved in project developments in a number of African
|
|
companies including Guinea, Ghana, Mali, Zambia, Tanzania, Mauritania and
|
|
Zimbabwe, principally in gold and bauxite, but also copper and iron ore.
|
|
|
|
Other current directorships
|
Non-Executive Director Cassidy Gold Guinee SA
|
|
|
|
|
Former directorships in the last 3
|
Nil
|
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special responsibilities
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Interests in shares and options
|
Ordinary shares
|
233,334
|
|
|
Unlisted options
|
Nil
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
