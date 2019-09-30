Log in
Indiana Resources : Appendix 4G Corporate Governance Principles

09/30/2019 | 11:38pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity

Indiana Resources Limited

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended

67 009 129 560

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • these pages of our annual report: N/A ___________________________________
  • this URL on our website:

http://indianaresources.com.au/about/corporate-governance/

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 30 September 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date here:

30 September 2019

Sign here:

Company Secretary

Print name:

J. R. Moran

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

2 "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule

4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.

3 Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

1

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

Indiana Resources Limited (Indiana or Company) Board of Directors (Board) is responsible for establishing the corporate governance framework of the Company and its related

bodies corporate. In establishing this framework, the Board has considered and reports against the Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd Edition) as published by the ASX Corporate Governance Council (ASX Corporate Governance Principles).

This Corporate Governance Statement has been approved by the Indiana Board and summarises the corporate governance practices and procedures that were in place throughout the financial year commencing 1 July 2018 and to the date of this statement. In addition to the information contained in this statement, the Company's website at www.indianaresouces.com.aucontains additional details of its corporate governance practices and procedures.

The ASX Listing Rules require listed companies to include in their Annual Report or website a statement disclosing the extent to which they have complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles in the reporting period. The recommendations are not prescriptive and if a company considers that a recommendation is inappropriate having regard to its particular circumstances, the company has the flexibility not to adopt it. Where the Company considered it was not appropriate to presently comply with a particular recommendation, the reasons are set out in the relevant section of this Corporate Governance Statement.

With the exception of the departures detailed in this Corporate Governance Statement, the corporate governance practices of the Company during the reporting period were compliant with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles (3rd Edition).

The table below provides a summary of the Company's compliance with each of the eight ASX Corporate Governance Principles:

KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …1

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

management; and

at www.indianaresources.com.au

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of

is therefore not applicable

delegated to management.

our board and management (including those matters expressly

reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

at www.indianresources.com.au

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …1

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

as a director; and

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

proper functioning of the board.

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

paragraph (a):

Statement OR

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

is therefore not applicable

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

at [insert location]

in achieving them;

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

at www.indianaresources.com.au

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

achieving them and either:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

board, in senior executive positions and across the

at [insert location]

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2):

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

at [insert location]

that Act.

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …1

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of the board, its committees and individual

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

directors; and

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

performance of its senior executives; and

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

at [insert location]

is therefore not applicable

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

period in accordance with that process.

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the

We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole

period above. We have disclosed …

of the period above. We have disclosed …1

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with

Statement OR

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

paragraphs (1) and (2):

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

independent directors; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

is therefore not applicable

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

at [insert location]

and disclose:

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(3) the charter of the committee;

at [insert location]

(4) the members of the committee; and

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

times the committee met throughout the period and

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the individual attendances of the members at those

meetings; or

at [insert location]

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]

fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

… the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

processes we employ to address board succession issues and to

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills,

duties and responsibilities effectively.

knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to

discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively:

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location]

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Statement OR

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

at [insert location]

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation

is therefore not applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:37:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bronwyn Barnes Non-Executive Chairman
Bob Adam Non-Executive Director
Steven Zaninovich Non-Executive Director
Stuart Andrew McKenzie Secretary & Commercial Manager
Sector and Competitors
