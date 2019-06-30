Log in
INDIANA RESOURCES LTD

(IDA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/26
0.029333 AUD   --.--%
Indiana Resources : Change of Registered Office & Principal Place of Business

06/30/2019

13 May 2019

Change of registered office and principal place of business

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) advises that its registered office and principal place of business

have changed to: -

Location and Postal address:

The Park Business Centre

45 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth, WA 6005

Australia

Telephone Number:

+61 8 9388 7877

Web address:

www.indianaresources.com.au

J.R. Moran

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

B. Barnes

J. Moran

Chairperson

Company Secretary

T: +61 8 9388 7877

T: +61 8 9388 7877

Location & Postal Address: 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, WA, 6005 AUSTRALIA

Telephone: +61 8 93887877

Email: info@indianaresources.com.au

Website: www.indianaresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:42:10 UTC
