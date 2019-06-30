Indiana Resources : Change of Registered Office & Principal Place of Business

13 May 2019

Change of registered office and principal place of business

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) advises that its registered office and principal place of business

have changed to: -

Location and Postal address: The Park Business Centre 45 Ventnor Avenue West Perth, WA 6005 Australia Telephone Number: +61 8 9388 7877 Web address: www.indianaresources.com.au

J.R. Moran

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

B. Barnes J. Moran Chairperson Company Secretary T: +61 8 9388 7877 T: +61 8 9388 7877

Location & Postal Address: 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, WA, 6005 AUSTRALIA

Telephone: +61 8 93887877

Email: info@indianaresources.com.au

Website: www.indianaresources.com.au