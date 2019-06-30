Indiana Resources : Change of Registered Office & Principal Place of Business

13 May 2019
Change of registered office and principal place of business
Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) advises that its registered office and principal place of business
have changed to: -
|
Location and Postal address:
|
The Park Business Centre
|
|
45 Ventnor Avenue
|
|
West Perth, WA 6005
|
|
Australia
|
Telephone Number:
|
+61 8 9388 7877
|
Web address:
|
www.indianaresources.com.au
J.R. Moran
Company Secretary
For further information, please contact:
|
B. Barnes
|
J. Moran
|
Chairperson
|
Company Secretary
|
T: +61 8 9388 7877
|
T: +61 8 9388 7877
Location & Postal Address: 45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, WA, 6005 AUSTRALIA
Telephone: +61 8 93887877
Email: info@indianaresources.com.au
Website: www.indianaresources.com.au
Disclaimer
Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:42:10 UTC