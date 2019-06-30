Indiana Resources : Completion of Due Diligence for Saboussire JV, West Mali Gold

31/05/2019
Completion of Due Diligence for Saboussire JV, West Mali Gold
HIGHLIGHTS
Indiana has completed due diligence for the Saboussire Licence located in West Mali and will now move to complete Legal Agreements with Fimoco SARL confirming JV Terms
Saboussire covers an area of 100km2 located on the highly prospective and proven Main Transcurrent Zone structure immediately north of the Kossanto West license
The JV expands Indiana's strategic and contiguous land position in west Mali to 363km2
Saboussire has experienced minimal modern exploration to date and Indiana stand ready to commence a systematic exploration programme
Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that has completed technical, legal and financial due diligence for the Saboussire License ('Saboussire') in western Mali (see Figure 1). The Company is now working with its proposed partner, FIMOCO SARL, ('FIMOCO') on finalising legal agreements to confirm exercise of the option to an eventual 85% stake in Saboussire through its wholly owned subsidiary Mukuyu Resources Limited ('Mukuyu').
The Saboussire license covers an area of 100 km2, the maximum size for a single license in Mali and is located on the Main Transcurrent Zone, immediately north of the Kossanto West license ('Kossanto West'). The Option increases the Company's high prospective landholding in west Mali to 363km2.
The Main Transcurrent Zone is interpreted to be one of the structures which controls mineralisation in Western Mali and Eastern Senegal. This is considered to be an excellent geological and structural location, within the highly prospective Kenieba Inlier of Western Mali, which is known to host a number of very large gold deposits, including the Loulou 12.5Moz deposit (Barrick Gold) and the Sabodala 6Moz deposit (Teranga Gold).
Indiana's Chair, Bronwyn Barnes commented:
"Indiana is pleased to have successfully concluded due diligence activities for this highly prospective license that has seen very little modern exploration to date. We will move immediately to commence exploration activities on the licence, which will provide key information to support commencement of Stage 1 of the proposed Joint Venture terms. Our review of the area has indicated that there is strong potential for the results returned from Koussikoto and Kossanto West to extend further north into the Saboussire license and we look forward to seeing results from our planned programmes in due course."
Exploration activities will commence on the licence shortly, with a field crew already in place nearby completing soil sampling programmes at the nearby Koussikoto licence. Proposed activities for Saboussire include soil sampling to test and extend existing Government soils sample anomalies on the licence, extend soil sampling from the adjacent Kossanto West licence, rock chip sampling, and mapping of all outcrop and existing artisanal activity on the licence.
Strong results were obtained from previous reconnaissance drilling at Kossanto West (immediately south of the Saboussire licence area) and include1:
15m @ 10.12 g/t Au, from 14m;
6m @ 7.84 g/t Au, from 24m;
10.2m @ 2.50 g/t Au, from 38.8m; and
17m @ 1.69 g/t Au, from 34m.
The soil sampling programme at Saboussire is designed to test the strike extent of the strong mineralised trend identified at Kossanto and further south at Koussikoto.
Figure 1 - Indiana West Mali tenure.
1 ASX announcement 11 September 2018. Indiana confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement.
Figure 2 - Location Plan of Indiana West Mali Gold Project
#1 ASX:IDA release 1st March 2018 #2 ASX:IDA release 29th June 2018 #3 ASX:IDA release 12th July 2018
#4 ASX:IDA release 11th September 2018
Figure 3 - Proposed Soil Sampling Plan for Saboussire, West Mali Gold Project
Key terms of the proposed Joint Venture:
US$50k minimum spend. Work program to include Soil Geochemistry, Geological Mapping and Geophysics. IDA will have 90 days to commence and 12 months to complete this initial Stage.
Stage 1 - US$250k minimum spend and minimum 10,000m drilling to earn 51%. 30 months to complete from the date of signing the agreement. On completion of Stage 1 the companies will form a NewCo to hold the respective parties equity stakes in a joint venture (JV).
Stage 2 - IDA can earn 85% by completing a PFS within 2 years of completion of Stage 1.
After completion of Stage 2, FIMOCO shall have the option to convert its shares into a net smelter royalty (NSR), on the basis that if FIMOCO fall below 10% ownership they revert to a 1.25% NSR.
Stage 3 - The parties shall work together to complete a DFS. At this stage both parties shall contribute or dilute in accordance with their participating interest and further expenditure toward a DFS shall be subject to normal dilution principles.
FIMOCO will be carried during the development and construction phases of the Project. The equity contribution which may be required from FIMOCO shall be a loan from Mukuyu to be repaid from the dividends payable to FIMOCO.
In the event of a sale, both parties have a Right of First Refusal
The license will continue to be held by FIMOCO until such time as Indiana has earned a 51% interest in the project, at which point a new company will be formed to hold the shares in joint venture.
Competent Person's Statement
Information relating to historical exploration results from Kossanto West, located on two tenements in western Mali that are the subject of a joint venture agreement to which the Company is a party, is based on information provided by Cradle Arc and reviewed by Mr Craig Hall, whom is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hall has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person in terms of the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ('JORC 2012'). Mr Hall consents to the inclusion of the information relating to historical exploration results in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears.
5
