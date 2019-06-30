Indiana Resources : Completion of Due Diligence for Saboussire JV, West Mali Gold

31/05/2019

Completion of Due Diligence for Saboussire JV, West Mali Gold

HIGHLIGHTS

Indiana has completed due diligence for the Saboussire Licence located in West Mali and will now move to complete Legal Agreements with Fimoco SARL confirming JV Terms

Saboussire covers an area of 100km 2 located on the highly prospective and proven Main Transcurrent Zone structure immediately north of the Kossanto West license

located on the highly prospective and proven Main Transcurrent Zone structure immediately north of the Kossanto West license The JV expands Indiana's strategic and contiguous land position in west Mali to 363km 2

Saboussire has experienced minimal modern exploration to date and Indiana stand ready to commence a systematic exploration programme

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that has completed technical, legal and financial due diligence for the Saboussire License ('Saboussire') in western Mali (see Figure 1). The Company is now working with its proposed partner, FIMOCO SARL, ('FIMOCO') on finalising legal agreements to confirm exercise of the option to an eventual 85% stake in Saboussire through its wholly owned subsidiary Mukuyu Resources Limited ('Mukuyu').

The Saboussire license covers an area of 100 km2, the maximum size for a single license in Mali and is located on the Main Transcurrent Zone, immediately north of the Kossanto West license ('Kossanto West'). The Option increases the Company's high prospective landholding in west Mali to 363km2.

The Main Transcurrent Zone is interpreted to be one of the structures which controls mineralisation in Western Mali and Eastern Senegal. This is considered to be an excellent geological and structural location, within the highly prospective Kenieba Inlier of Western Mali, which is known to host a number of very large gold deposits, including the Loulou 12.5Moz deposit (Barrick Gold) and the Sabodala 6Moz deposit (Teranga Gold).

Indiana's Chair, Bronwyn Barnes commented:

"Indiana is pleased to have successfully concluded due diligence activities for this highly prospective license that has seen very little modern exploration to date. We will move immediately to commence exploration activities on the licence, which will provide key information to support commencement of Stage 1 of the proposed Joint Venture terms. Our review of the area has indicated that there is strong potential for the results returned from Koussikoto and Kossanto West to extend further north into the Saboussire license and we look forward to seeing results from our planned programmes in due course."

Exploration activities will commence on the licence shortly, with a field crew already in place nearby completing soil sampling programmes at the nearby Koussikoto licence. Proposed activities for Saboussire include soil sampling to test and extend existing Government soils sample anomalies on the licence, extend soil sampling from the adjacent Kossanto West licence, rock chip sampling, and mapping of all outcrop and existing artisanal activity on the licence.