Indiana Resources : Drilling Commences – West Mali Gold Project

11 June 2019

Drilling Commences - West Mali Gold Project

Highlights

RC Drilling has commenced at Koussikoto Ouest, West Mali Gold Project

Programme of 1,590m for 23 holes to be completed within the next 7 days

Programme designed to test significant aircore drilling intercepts and existing distinct soil anomalies. Aircore intercepts include 1 ;

; 8 m @ 3.37 g/t Au from 12 m 5 m @ 4.86 g/t Au from 12 m 4 m @ 2.52 g/t Au from 20 m to EOH 2 m @ 1.34 g/t Au from 16 m to EOH

Infill soil geochemistry and outcrop rock chip sampling completed at Koussikoto Ouest

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced an RC drilling programme at the Koussikoto Ouest License at the southern end of its West Mali Gold Project (Figures 1 and 2).

The 1,590m RC drilling programme has been designed to test four significant intercepts recorded in 2018 aircore drilling - anomalies A5, A7, A8 and A9 (see above highlights) and priority soil anomalies identified during a recently completed review of historic soil geochemistry data2.

The review identified at least 10 distinct soil anomalies (A1 to A10, Figure 3) with the current drilling to target the following anomalies with reported peak values up to 10,000 ppb (10,000 ppb is the upper detection limit for the low-level assay technique used for the assaying of soil samples):

• >10,000 ppb (A4) • 8,980 ppb (A5) • 5,560 ppb (A7) • 3,310 ppb (A2)

The anomalies A1 to A10 range up to 5,000 metres in length and only A1 'The Edge' has been previously drill tested (figure 7). Previous drilling at A1 returned results including3:

18m @ 3.35g/t Au , from 26m (MOKRC0032)

, from 26m (MOKRC0032) 4.5m @ 18.55g/t Au , from 98.8m (MOKDD0040)

ASX Release: 6 August 2018 - Final results from Mali drilling ASX Release: 14 May 2019 - Geochem Review Identifies Multiple Anomalies - West Mali Gold ASX Release: 9 March 2018 - Acquisition of tenements in world class Mali gold district