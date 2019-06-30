Indiana Resources : Drilling Commences – West Mali Gold Project

11 June 2019
Drilling Commences - West Mali Gold Project
Highlights
RC Drilling has commenced at Koussikoto Ouest, West Mali Gold Project
Programme of 1,590m for 23 holes to be completed within the next 7 days
Programme designed to test significant aircore drilling intercepts and existing distinct soil anomalies. Aircore intercepts include1;
8 m @ 3.37 g/t Au from 12 m
5 m @ 4.86 g/t Au from 12 m
4 m @ 2.52 g/t Au from 20 m to EOH
2 m @ 1.34 g/t Au from 16 m to EOH
Infill soil geochemistry and outcrop rock chip sampling completed at Koussikoto Ouest
Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has commenced an RC drilling programme at the Koussikoto Ouest License at the southern end of its West Mali Gold Project (Figures 1 and 2).
The 1,590m RC drilling programme has been designed to test four significant intercepts recorded in 2018 aircore drilling - anomalies A5, A7, A8 and A9 (see above highlights) and priority soil anomalies identified during a recently completed review of historic soil geochemistry data2.
The review identified at least 10 distinct soil anomalies (A1 to A10, Figure 3) with the current drilling to target the following anomalies with reported peak values up to 10,000 ppb (10,000 ppb is the upper detection limit for the low-level assay technique used for the assaying of soil samples):
|
•
|
>10,000 ppb
|
(A4)
|
•
|
8,980 ppb
|
(A5)
|
•
|
5,560 ppb
|
(A7)
|
•
|
3,310 ppb
|
(A2)
The anomalies A1 to A10 range up to 5,000 metres in length and only A1 'The Edge' has been previously drill tested (figure 7). Previous drilling at A1 returned results including3:
18m @ 3.35g/t Au, from 26m (MOKRC0032)
4.5m @ 18.55g/t Au, from 98.8m (MOKDD0040)
ASX Release: 6 August 2018 - Final results from Mali drilling
ASX Release: 14 May 2019 - Geochem Review Identifies Multiple Anomalies - West Mali Gold
ASX Release: 9 March 2018 - Acquisition of tenements in world class Mali gold district
Field teams have also recently completed infill soil geochemistry at Koussikoto Ouest on a 200 mN by 50 mE grid spacing to complete the coverage of the Western portion of the licence. An extensive rock chip sampling programme across the licence area has also been completed.
The anomalies identified to date appear related to north-south and northwest-southeast trending structures within The Main Transcurrent Zone (MTZ).
The MTZ is interpreted to be one of the structures which controls mineralisation in Western Mali and Eastern Senegal. This is considered to be an excellent geological and structural location, within the highly prospective Kenieba Inlier of Western Mali, which is known to host a number of very large gold deposits, including the Loulou 12.5Moz deposit (Barrick Gold) and the Sabodala 6Moz deposit (Teranga Gold).
Figure 1 - Indiana West Mali Project Area
Figure 2 -Indiana West Mali Gold Project showing results of previous drilling and sampling programmes.
Results relating to Kossanto Ouest - see ASX release - 11 September 2018
Figure 3 - Koussikoto Ouest - soil geochemical anomalies and planned drilling targets.
Figure 4 - Planned drilling at anomaly A5
Figure 5 - Planned drilling at anomaly A9
