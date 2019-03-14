Indiana Resources : Due diligence confirms anomaly at Lakanfla

14/03/2019

Due Diligence Confirms Geophysical Anomaly at Lakanfla

HIGHLIGHTS

• Technical Due Diligence activities for the Lakanfla and Tabakorole Gold Projects in Mali under way

• Historical ground gravity and IP data has been reviewed and verified which have defined a large target at Lakanfla

• Historical data for Lakanfla is continuing to be compiled, validated and reviewed

• Owing to the amount and complexity of historical data remaining to be reviewed, the Due Diligence period has been extended to 6 May 2019

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on its due diligence activities for the proposed joint venture agreement with Altus Strategies Plc ('Altus') (AIM: ALS; TSX-V: ALTS) for the Lakanfla and Tabakorole Gold Projects in Mali (see Figure 1).

As announced to the ASX on 8 February 2019, the Company has entered into a non-binding term sheet ('Term Sheet') for a joint venture ('JV') with Altus where Indiana will have the option to earn up to an 85% interest in Legend Gold Mali Inc. ('Legend Gold '), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altus, which holds a 100% interest in the Lakanfla and Tabakorole Gold Projects ('Projects'). Entry into the JV Agreement is subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and the Company providing notice to Altus that it has raised at least A$1 million prior to completion of the due diligence period ('Due Diligence Period').

Following Indiana's initial review of historic technical information, the Company has agreed with Altus that based on the complexity of compiling and verifying the large volume of historical data, a 30-day extension to the Due Diligence Period is required. The Due Diligence period will now close on 6 May 2019.

Analysis and verification of geophysical data, including Ground Gravity and IP data, pertaining to the Lakanfla licence, has now been completed. The results show a strong gravity low which corresponds with the mapped edges of a granodiorite body which has intruded sediments of the Kofi formation; the same host rocks as the nearby Sadiola FE3 and FE4 pits. This gravity low is hypothesised to indicate a substantial karst collapse structure which may host mineralisation in a setting analogous to the nearby Sadiola FE3 and FE4 pits which are located approximately 6.5km to the north-west of the Lakanfla anomaly (Figure 2).

Historical exploration at Lakanfla has included soil sampling across the entire licence area, on a 500m x 250m (and in places 250m x 100m) sample grid. The programme defined a number of anomalies which were further refined by shallow auger drilling. Follow up diamond, RC and RAB drilling programmes primarily targeted shallow gold mineralised breccias. The breccias are also the primary target for artisanal gold miners, the

workings of which extend for approximately 2.5km of strike length. From 2001 to 2011 over 29,000 metres of drilling was completed at Lakanfla including RAB, aircore, Reverse Circulation and Diamond drilling.

The 100km2 Tabakorole Project is located in southern Mali, approximately 280km south of the capital Bamako. The project sits on the Massagui Belt which hosts the 7.0Moz Morila gold mine operated by Anglogold Ashanti and Barrick Gold. Since 2003, a significant amount of diamond, reverse circulation, auger and air core drilling has reportedly been completed, in addition to 1,400 line km of airborne geophysics.

Indiana is collating and reviewing all of the information above to verify the results of previous exploration as part of the due diligence process and in order to enable the Company to announce the findings of its due diligence work. Altus is sourcing historic assay and exploration results, the majority of which is in hard copy, to support the technical due diligence review.

Figure 1 - Location of Lakanfla and Tabakorole Gold Projects relative to other Indiana tenure

Figure 2 - Location relative to Sadiola FE3 and FE4 pits (Source: Altus Strategies)

The Karst Model and its applicability to Lakanfla

The geology at the Yatela gold deposit (1.8Moz at start of operations, jointly owned by Anglogold Ashanti and IAMGOLD1) is characterised by felsic intrusions (Diorite) intruding metasediments of the Kofi formation, in particular, impure carbonates. The primary mineralisation, where encountered is low-grade and sub-economic (Masurel et al., 20162). The oxide resource exploited at Yatela is formed through karstic dissolution of the mineralised and hydrothermally altered carbonates which leads to supergene gold enrichment in the basal ferruginous residuum within weathering troughs surrounding the more resistant felsic intrusions (See Figure 3 below).

1 AngloGold, 2002. Supplementary Information: Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources. Accessed 13/03/2019; <https://www.anglogoldashanti.com/investors/annual-reports/>

2 Masurel, Q., Miller, J., Hein, K., Hanssen, E., Thébaud, N., Ulrich, S., Kaisin, J. & Tessougue, S. 2016. The Yatela gold

deposit in Mali, West Africa: The final product of a long-lived history of hydrothermal alteration and weathering. Journal of African Earth Sciences 113 (2016) 73-87.

Figure 3 - Schematic cross-section through the Yatela deposit illustrating the Karst model (Modified from Masurel et al., 2016)

At Lakanfla, the geological model is remarkably similar. A granodiorite body has intruded the Kofi group sediments (the same host rocks as at Sadiola FE3 & FE4 pits located 6.5km to the north-west). Shallow artisanal workings at Lakanfla have to date targeted vein mineralisation hosted within the granodiorite body. The gravity signature is characterised by a strong gravity low. In general terms, gravity is a proxy for density and therefore this signature represents a halo of low density surrounding the granodiorite intrusion. It is believed that this halo is likely to represent the loosely consolidated karstic infill that is the basis for the target at Lakanfla (See Figure 4 below).

Figure 4 - Lakanfla Ground Gravity survey results: Residual Bouguer Gravity

Following the gravity survey, SAGAX Afrique S.A. Geophysical Surveys and Consulting was engaged by Legend Gold to conduct a large Gradient Array IP survey to overlap and include a previous, much smaller (Kantela, 2004) survey which targeted the vein mineralisation hosted in the granodiorite body (see Figure 5). This survey is particularly useful in delineating structures which transect the granodiorite and are the likely controlling structures responsible for carrying gold bearing fluids and the source of hydrothermal alteration.