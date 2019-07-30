Indiana Resources : Infill Soil Geochemistry Confirms Multiple Anomalies

This new southern zone within A5 represents a compelling drill target for the next field season which commences in October 2019.

As a result of the recent geochemical sampling, anomaly A5 has been extended to the South with 3 samples returning values above 100 ppb Au (peak value 479ppb) over a 150m E/W section. Significantly these 3 samples are located approximately 800m south of recent RC drilling2,3, including:

In excess of 20 strike kilometres of significant gold anomalism has been identified in the project area to date, across three major trends, the majority of which remains untested by drilling.

The A5 anomaly is now considered at least 9km long when including A6 and the newly interpreted A11; both of which are interpreted to be part of the same anomalous structural trend. The apparent truncation between the A5 and A11 anomalies in the west of the project is likely due to a lack of sampling outside licence boundaries and the proximity of the river border with Senegal.

Infill soil sampling was completed in several areas (refer Figure 1) on east-west lines at a 200m by 50m spacing covering a total area of 7.4km2. Assay ranges for the 767 individual sites are summarised below:

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that results for infill and extensional soil geochemistry sampling have been received over the Koussikoto Ouest License at the southern end of its West Mali Gold Project (refer Figure 2).

Anomalies A7 and A8 have also been extended 500m north by the new results, at which point a veneer (to around 25m thickness) of unresponsive overlying younger sediments blanket the structural trend (refer tan areas in Figure 1).

Indiana's Chair, Bronwyn Barnes commented: "This latest round of results validates our consolidation strategy for the West Mali Project. It demonstrates the high potential for further exploration success, with the geochemistry indicating strong potential for the prospective trends to extend over considerable strike lengths."

Geochemical Discussion

The company undertook a soil geochemistry review which included assessment of mapping and structural interpretation completed by the Mali Government in 2006, and soil geochemistry completed post-2013 by previous operators on a 200m by 50m spacing over an area of circa 50km2.

This geochemical review (refer ASX announcement 14 May 20191) identified at least 10 distinct anomalies or anomalous trends (A1 to A10) with two anomalies at A4 and A9 reporting peak values of >10,000ppb, which was the maximum limit for the low level assay technique used for the assaying of soil samples. Infill soil sampling was subsequently planned where areas remained untested or extensions of anomalies were open.

The company has subsequently drill-tested (24 holes for 1,740m) some of these anomalies in June with considerable success (refer ASX announcements 15 July 20192 and 29 July 20193), with significant shallow gold zones in particular identified at anomalies A5, A7 North, A9, and confirmed at A1 (refer Figure 1).

Further review of the Sections through the centre of the licence confirm these areas have not been effectively tested by the geochemistry due to overlying cover (to around 25m thickness) which has been proven to be unresponsive to soil sampling; this cover appears to truncate anomalies A7, A8 and A9 to the North, and potentially mask the interpreted trend between A9 and A10. The company is continuing to review the effectiveness of the soil sampling, and considers several areas 'on trend' should now be tested by shallow geochemical drilling to further understanding of the gold anomalism, and is considering some infill N-S geochemical sampling to confirm certain orientation interpretations from the contouring exercise. The company continues to assess the project-scale structural setting of the tenure to better understand the scope of mineralisation. And intends improving the geological mapping and interpretation of target areas in the coming field season.

All persistent anomalies identified-to-date currently appear related to north-south and northwest-southeast trending structures within the Main Transcurrent Zone (MTZ). The MTZ is interpreted to be one of the major structures which controls mineralisation in Western Mali and Eastern Senegal, considered an excellent geological and structural location within the highly prospective Kenieba Inlier of Western Mali, known to host a number of multi-million ounce gold deposits, including the Loulou 12.5Moz deposit (Barrick Gold) and the Sabodala 8Moz deposit (Teranga Gold).

