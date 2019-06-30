Log in
INDIANA RESOURCES LTD    IDA   AU000000IDA0

INDIANA RESOURCES LTD

(IDA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/26
0.029333 AUD   --.--%
INDIANA RESOURCES : RC Drilling Completed – West Mali Gold Project
PU
INDIANA RESOURCES : Drilling Commences – West Mali Gold Project
PU
INDIANA RESOURCES : Change of Registered Office & Principal Place of Business
PU
Indiana Resources : RC Drilling Completed – West Mali Gold Project

06/30/2019 | 10:28pm EDT

19 June 2019

RC Drilling Completed - West Mali Gold Project

Highlights

  • RC Drilling of 24 holes for 1,704m has now been completed at Koussikoto Ouest, West Mali Gold Project
  • One additional RC hole drilled at 'The Edge' prospect to confirm historic results
  • Drilling designed to test previous significant aircore drilling intercepts and existing distinct soil anomalies
  • Results for RC drilling and soil geochemistry expected within 4 weeks

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the planned RC drilling programme at the Koussikoto Ouest License at the southern end of its West Mali Gold Project (Figures 1 and 2).

The 24 hole, 1,704m RC drilling programme was designed to test four significant intercepts recorded in 2018 aircore drilling1, anomalies A5, A7, A8 and A9, and four priority soil anomalies identified during a recently completed review of historic soil geochemistry data2. Depth of holes ranged from 40m to 96m.

Soil anomalies targeted during this programme were, A2, A4, A5 and A7 (A1 to A10, Figure 3) with reported peak values up to 10,000 ppb (10,000 ppb is the upper detection limit for the low-level assay technique used for the assaying of soil samples):

>10,000 ppb

(A4)

8,980 ppb

(A5)

5,560 ppb

(A7)

3,310 ppb

(A2)

Anomalies A1 to A10 range up to 5,000 metres in length and only A1 'The Edge' has been previously drill tested.

In addition to the previously announced programme (ASX Release, 11 June 2019), one RC hole was drilled at 'The Edge' prospect to follow up historic drilling that returned results including3:

  • 18m @ 3.35g/t Au, from 26m (MOKRC0032)
  • 4.5m @ 18.55g/t Au, from 98.8m (MOKDD0040)

The drilling programme was completed with no incidents. Samples are being sent for analysis with results expected within 4 weeks.

During the programme artisanal workings were observed in various locations across the licence and it is likely these activities will halt on commencement of the rainy season.

  1. ASX Release: 6 August 2018 - Final results from Mali drilling
  2. ASX Release: 14 May 2019 - Geochem Review Identifies Multiple Anomalies - West Mali Gold
  3. ASX Release: 9 March 2018 - Acquisition of tenements in world class Mali gold district

Indiana Resources Limited

ABN 67 009 129 560

45 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, WA, 6005 AUSTRALIA

T: +61 8 9388 7877

Website: www.indianaresources.com.au

The anomalies identified to date appear related to north-south and northwest-southeast trending structures within The Main Transcurrent Zone (MTZ).

The MTZ is interpreted to be one of the structures which controls mineralisation in Western Mali and Eastern Senegal. This is considered to be an excellent geological and structural location, within the highly prospective Kenieba Inlier of Western Mali, which is known to host a number of very large gold deposits, including the Loulou 12.5Moz deposit (Barrick Gold) and the Sabodala 8Moz deposit (Teranga Gold).

Figure 1 - Indiana West Mali Project Area

2

Figure 2 -Indiana West Mali Gold Project showing results of previous drilling and sampling programmes.

Results relating to Kossanto West - see ASX release - 11 September 2018

3

Figure 3 - Koussikoto Ouest - soil geochemical anomalies and drilling targets.

4

Figure 4 - RC Drilling RCMK4001, Anomaly A9

Figure 5 - Artisanal workings at 'The Edge' prospect

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Bronwyn Barnes

Jim Moran

Chairman

Company Secretary

T: +61 8 9388 7877

T: +61 8 9388 7877

To find out more, please visit www.indianaresources.com.au.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Indiana Resources Limited published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 02:27:03 UTC
