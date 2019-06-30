Indiana Resources : RC Drilling Completed – West Mali Gold Project

19 June 2019

RC Drilling Completed - West Mali Gold Project

Highlights

RC Drilling of 24 holes for 1,704m has now been completed at Koussikoto Ouest, West Mali Gold Project

One additional RC hole drilled at 'The Edge' prospect to confirm historic results

Drilling designed to test previous significant aircore drilling intercepts and existing distinct soil anomalies

Results for RC drilling and soil geochemistry expected within 4 weeks

Indiana Resources Limited (ASX: IDA) ('Indiana' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the planned RC drilling programme at the Koussikoto Ouest License at the southern end of its West Mali Gold Project (Figures 1 and 2).

The 24 hole, 1,704m RC drilling programme was designed to test four significant intercepts recorded in 2018 aircore drilling1, anomalies A5, A7, A8 and A9, and four priority soil anomalies identified during a recently completed review of historic soil geochemistry data2. Depth of holes ranged from 40m to 96m.

Soil anomalies targeted during this programme were, A2, A4, A5 and A7 (A1 to A10, Figure 3) with reported peak values up to 10,000 ppb (10,000 ppb is the upper detection limit for the low-level assay technique used for the assaying of soil samples):

• >10,000 ppb (A4) • 8,980 ppb (A5) • 5,560 ppb (A7) • 3,310 ppb (A2)

Anomalies A1 to A10 range up to 5,000 metres in length and only A1 'The Edge' has been previously drill tested.

In addition to the previously announced programme (ASX Release, 11 June 2019), one RC hole was drilled at 'The Edge' prospect to follow up historic drilling that returned results including3:

18m @ 3.35g/t Au , from 26m (MOKRC0032)

, from 26m (MOKRC0032) 4.5m @ 18.55g/t Au , from 98.8m (MOKDD0040)

The drilling programme was completed with no incidents. Samples are being sent for analysis with results expected within 4 weeks.

During the programme artisanal workings were observed in various locations across the licence and it is likely these activities will halt on commencement of the rainy season.

ASX Release: 6 August 2018 - Final results from Mali drilling ASX Release: 14 May 2019 - Geochem Review Identifies Multiple Anomalies - West Mali Gold ASX Release: 9 March 2018 - Acquisition of tenements in world class Mali gold district