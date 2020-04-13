Indigo Books & Music : taps Canada's relief program, rehires 545 staff

The company temporarily closed its stores on March 17 and laid off 5,200 of its retail employees on a short-term basis, it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a "material" impact on financials for fiscal 2021, Indigo said, but did not quantify the hit due to uncertainties.

The Canadian government recently unveiled a wage subsidy program, known as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), that would cover up to 75% of the workers' wages for employers of all sizes who had suffered revenue declines of 30% or more due to the pandemic.

The CEWS aims to help employers keep and return Canadian-based employees to payrolls for a period between March 15 to June 6, in response to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada last week said it planned to adopt the government's wage subsidy for its 36,000 Canada-based workforce, in a bid to keep its employees on payroll.

