Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Indigo Books & Music Inc.    IDG   CA45567S1083

INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC.

(IDG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indigo Books & Music : taps Canada's relief program, rehires 545 staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

Bookstore chain Indigo Books & Music Inc said on Monday that it rehired about 545 of its retail staff, two weeks after the Canadian government announced subsidies to help businesses pay wages amid the coronavirus crisis

The company temporarily closed its stores on March 17 and laid off 5,200 of its retail employees on a short-term basis, it said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a "material" impact on financials for fiscal 2021, Indigo said, but did not quantify the hit due to uncertainties.

The Canadian government recently unveiled a wage subsidy program, known as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), that would cover up to 75% of the workers' wages for employers of all sizes who had suffered revenue declines of 30% or more due to the pandemic.

The CEWS aims to help employers keep and return Canadian-based employees to payrolls for a period between March 15 to June 6, in response to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air Canada last week said it planned to adopt the government's wage subsidy for its 36,000 Canada-based workforce, in a bid to keep its employees on payroll.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CANADA -4.88% 19.11 Delayed Quote.-58.61%
INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC. 6.28% 2.2 Delayed Quote.-52.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC.
01:38pINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : taps Canada's relief program, rehires 545 staff
RE
10:27aINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : rehires 545 workers following layoffs of 5,200 staff amid..
AQ
09:49aINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
03/27INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : lays off 5,200 store employees effective Friday amid COVI..
AQ
03/17INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : to Temporarily Close All Retail Locations Until March 27,..
AQ
02/06INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : posts quarterly profit, but revenue, comparable sales fal..
AQ
02/06INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results - Foc..
AQ
01/31MEDIA ADVISORY - FEBRUARY EVENTS AT : Join Author and Cohost of The Social Cynt..
AQ
01/03JANUARY EVENTS AT INDIGO : join renowned Chef Jamie Oliver as he signs copies of..
AQ
2019INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Thoughtfull a New Online Gifting Marketplace Powered by M..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 924 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,06x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,08x
Capitalization 56,5 M
Chart INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Indigo Books & Music Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,15  CAD
Last Close Price 2,07  CAD
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 149%
Spread / Lowest Target 149%
Managers
NameTitle
Kirsten Chapman President
Gildave Dennis Chief Operating Officer
Craig Loudon Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Supply Chain
Bahman Parizadeh Chief Technology Officer & EVP
Frank M. Clegg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC INC.-52.41%40
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-5.58%10 237
NEXT-34.11%7 359
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY3.20%4 393
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.-16.34%3 483
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-48.22%2 689
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group