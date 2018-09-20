IndigoVision : 2018 September 20 Interim Results

20 September 2018

IndigoVision Group plc

("IndigoVision", the "Company" or the "Group")

Interim Results for six months ending 30 June 2018

Financial Highlights

•Revenue increased by 9.5% to $22.2m (2017: $20.3m1)

•Gross margin 58.0% (2017: 51.5%)

•Increased investment in R&D and the global sales team

•Operating loss $1.1m (2017: $0.7m)

•Net cash at 30 June 2018 $2.7m (2017: $4.9m)

Operational Highlights

As previously articulated our primary objective is to increase the Company's market share and improve profitability which will be achieved by the following actions:-

•Develop innovative and differentiated technology to meet the increased demand for intelligent videosystems for both security and operational needs

•Improve and restructure our sales channel

•Improve efficiency and control operating costs

Over the period we have made considerable progress in all areas though much work remains.

•This year we have successfully launched Integra and the award-winning CyberVigilant® product in camera (IndigoVision's patented technology providing anomaly detection and monitoring within video networks). We will be releasing further technology initiatives and partnerships throughout the remainder of the year and into 2019, possibly including bolt-on acquisitions of complementary technologies.

•Our sales teams have been restructured and strengthened globally. Our partner program has beenrevamped and we have increased the number of partners.

•We have reduced warranty costs, improved control over gross margins and embedded a performanceculture throughout the organisation.

Outlook

The actions taken continue to drive improvements throughout the business. As in previous years, sales are expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year and the nature of our business is that the precise timing of our orders is difficult to predict. Nevertheless, the current indicators continue to support the Board's target to at least break even in the current year and for the business to deliver an increase in revenues and acceptable levels of profitability from 2019.

George Elliott, Chairman commented:

"I am pleased to report that considerable progress has been made in the period in delivering the Company's strategy as set out last year. In particular, we have added new functionality to our core technology and introduced a number of new products. The sales team has been strengthened and is gaining traction, we have improved our operational capabilities and our marketing efforts have focused on our increasingly innovative technology. The Group's reporting structures have been streamlined to focus on a performance driven culture and key deliverables".

Pedro Simoes, Chief Executive commented:

"Almost a year since joining the Group, I remain enthused by the opportunities within our business. I am particularly pleased with the pace of technology innovation across the Group. Recent regulatory changes in the US confirm the need to maintain a competitive advantage and strategic relationships in our supply chain, something I believe IndigoVision is well-placed to capitalise on."

12017 accounts restated under IFRS15 revenue recognition, lowering revenue from $20.4m to $20.3m. See note 4 below.

About IndigoVision

IndigoVision is a leader in the design and supply of high performance, highly-intelligent video security systems for security installations of differing sizes and complexity. From video capture and transmission to analysis and storage, IndigoVision's networked video security systems provide the best quality and most secure video evidence, using market leading compression technology to minimise bandwidth and reduce storage costs.

IndigoVision's technology is ideally suited for use in mission critical facilities such as government, oil and gas, transport, cities, industry, education, police, prisons and casinos to improve public safety, protect assets, develop organisations' operational efficiency and support law enforcement.

IndigoVision has sales and support teams in 24 countries and operates through 18 regional centres, in Edinburgh, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Johannesburg, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Macau, Shanghai, Sydney, Mexico City, Toronto, Bogotá, New Jersey, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.

IndigoVision partners with a network of some 1,000+ trained and authorised IndigoVision resellers to provide local system design, installation and servicing to IndigoVision's system users.

Chairman's Statement Results

In the six months to 30 June 2018, revenue was $22.2m compared with $20.3m (restated) in the corresponding period last year. The impact of investment in sales teams and efficiency improvements has been evident, asrevenues increased by $1.9m (9.5%).

All regions reported sales increases, except Latin America, where sales were flat year on year. Asia Pacific and North America enjoyed growth, up 54% and 16% respectively. Growth in EMEA region was 7%, within which theUK saw 13% revenue growth.

Gross margin improved to 58.0% (2017: 51.5% (restated)) due to a variety of factors including: an increase in software revenues, improvements in managing product warranty costs, geographical and product mix, and acomprehensive review of product margins.

Overheads (pre-FX), at $13.9m, were 21% higher than the first half of 2017. This increase in overheads had an impact in the first half, with stronger revenue and improved gross margin. The Group incurred an immaterial FXloss in the six months to 30 June 2018 (2017: $0.3m gain)

Research and development spend increased 31% reflecting the greater investment in product development, with differentiated software-led products offering end-to-end video security launching successfully, such as Integrawhich is aimed at the SME market.

The operating loss for the six months ended 30 June 2018 was $1.1m (2017: $0.7m). The loss after tax was $1.1m (2017: $0.7m), representing a loss per share of 14.0 cents (2017: 9.2 cents).

Working capital recorded an outflow as a result of increased inventory and payables, the latter up significantly, and flat receivables. Cash collections have been strong since the half year and significant reductions in inventory are being targeted. Net cash as at 30 June 2018 of $2.7m represented a marginal improvement from $2.6m at31 December 2017.

Financing and Long Term Incentive Plan

The Group has unutilised overdraft facilities of $4.0m and is in the process of negotiating a new invoice financefacility with several potential lenders.

The Company will not pay an interim dividend this year.

A circular will shortly be distributed to shareholders detailing a proposed new long term incentive plan for IndigoVision's senior management, following the expiry of the previous plan at the 2018 annual general meeting.

Markets and Products

During the first half of 2018 the Group launched a range of new products and services including the Integra all-in-one device, which combines video storage and Control Center video management software in a single piece of hardware, as mentioned in our AGM statement in May. The product targets the SME market, and hasattracted a strong pipeline of orders since launch in April.

The innovative CyberVigilant® security solution has been well received. This product uses the Group's extensive knowledge of video networks to detect and report anomalous behaviour and attempts to hack into a customer's video devices, is now available in a range of the Group's cameras, providing an additional layer of cyberprotection.

Other product launches included re-engineered tiered software bringing greater value for customers.

The Group continues to look at exciting partnership opportunities to combine IndigoVision's scale and technology base with emerging technology providers to create further innovative new products, possiblyincluding bolt-on acquisitions of complementary technologies.

Upcoming trade shows in Germany and the US will see the launch of new product partnerships including plans to launch automatic number plate recognition software and software that allows us to "make the invisible, visible"by providing location-based analytics.

On 13 August 2018, the US Government enacted legislation, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), placing restrictions on the use of two manufacturers' hardware products, either for standalone supply or as a substantial or essential component or as critical technology within any system for US government and USgovernment-funded contracts; the legislation takes effect in fiscal year 2019.

In addition, the impact and extent of tariffs, especially in relation to the distribution of Chinese manufactured product into the US, remains dynamic. The high pace of change in this regard brings a corresponding amount of uncertainty, however the Group does not currently foresee these factors impacting materially on our ability to fulfil contractual commitments in the US. Also our developing supply chain partnerships and flexibility diminishour reliance on specific companies and Chinese manufacturers.

Outlook

The actions taken continue to drive improvements throughout the business. As in previous years, sales are expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year and the nature of our business is that the precisetiming of our orders is difficult to predict. Nevertheless, the current indicators continue to support the Board's target to at least break even in the current year and for the business to deliver an increase in revenues andacceptable levels of profitability from 2019.

George Elliott

Chairman

20 September 2018

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the 6 months ended 30 June 2018

Note 6 months 6 months 12 months ended ended 30 June ended 30 June 31 December 2018 2017 2017 Restated* Restated* $000 $000 $000 Revenue 22,210 20,277 42,100 Cost of sales (9,325) (9,827) (19,327) Gross profit 12,885 10,450 22,773 Research and development expenditure (1,722) (1,315) (3,090) Selling and distribution expenses (8,986) (7,754) (17,081) Other administrative expenses (3,228) (2,418) (5,699) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain (2) 330 281 Operating loss (1,053) (707) (2,816) Financial income 1 6 12 Loss before taxation (1,052) (701) (2,804) Income tax (expense)/credit (1) 11 204 Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent (1,053) (690) (2,600) Other comprehensive income Foreign exchange translation differences on foreign operations (55) (151) (255) Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent (1,108) (841) (2,855) Earnings per ordinary share Basic loss per share (cents) 2 (14.0) (9.2) (34.9) Diluted loss per share (cents) 2 (14.0) (9.2) (34.9) Adjusted loss per share (cents) 2 (14.0) (9.2) (29.6)

Revenue and loss for the current and comparative periods relate wholly to continuing activities.

∗

See note 4 for details regarding the restatement as a result of change in accounting policy.

Consolidated balance sheet As at 30 June 2018

Non-current assetsProperty, plant and equipment Intangible assets

Deferred tax

Total non-current assets

6 months ended 30 June 2018

6 months 12 months endedended 30 June 2017

Restated*

31 December 2017 Restated*

$000 1,704 426 1,803 3,933

$000 $000

1,319 1,504

161 352

1,767 1,846

3,247 3,702

Current assetsInventories

Trade and other receivables Cash and cash equivalentsTotal current assets

Total assets

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables Provisions

Total current liabilities

10,259 13,151 2,715 26,125 30,058

8,047 8,936

12,114 13,100

4,865 2,574

25,026

24,610

28,273 28,312

14,045 138 14,183

9,314 11,181

138 138

9,452

11,319

Non-current liabilitiesOther non-current liabilities Provisions

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Equity

Called up share capital Share premium account

Other reserve Treasury/own share reserve Translation reserve

Profit and loss account

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

∗

7 45 52

29 17

45 45

14,235 15,823

74 9,526 18,747

62 11,381 16,931

120

2,684

8,080

(268)

(651)

5,858

120 120

2,684 2,684

8,080 8,080

(210) (268)

(186) (596)

8,259 6,911

15,823

18,747

16,931

See note 4 for details regarding the restatement as a result of change in accounting policy.