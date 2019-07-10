IndigoVision : 2019 7 July 11 Post-Close Trading Update

11 July 2019

IndigoVision Group plc

("IndigoVision" or the "Company")

Trading Update

The Board of IndigoVision is pleased to report that sales for the six months ended 30 June 2019 were $24.1m, representing an 8% increase over 2018 first half sales of $22.2m and a continuation of the revenue growth trend seen throughout last year. As a result, the Company expects to report positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") and an operating profit for the first half of the calendar year, for the first time since 2014 (H1 2018: operating loss of $1.1m).

Net cash in hand at 30 June 2019 was $2.7m (31 December 2018: $2.0m).

The Company's 2019 interim results will be released on 14 August 2019.

Enquiries to: IndigoVision Group plc Pedro Simoes (CEO) +44 (0) 131 475 7200 Chris Lea (CFO) N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Lauren Kettle +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Broker)

Notes to Editors

About IndigoVision

IndigoVision is a leader in the design and supply of high performance, highly-intelligent video security systems for security installations of differing sizes and complexity. From video capture and transmission to analysis and storage, IndigoVision's networked video security systems provide the best quality and most secure video evidence, using market leading compression technology to minimise bandwidth and reduce storage costs.

IndigoVision's technology is ideally suited for use in mission critical facilities such as government, oil and gas, transport, cities, industry, retail, education, police, prisons and casinos to improve public safety, protect assets, develop organisations' operational efficiency and support law enforcement.

IndigoVision has sales and support teams in 24 countries with its headquarters in Edinburgh and regional offices in New Jersey, Toronto, Dubai and Sao Paulo. IndigoVision partners with a network of some 1,300 trained and authorised IndigoVision resellers to provide local system design, installation and servicing to IndigoVision's system users.