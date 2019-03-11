IndigoVision : 2019 March 11 PDMR Shareholding

IndigoVision Group plc

("IndigoVision" or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholding

IndigoVision Group plc announces that it has been notified that Max Thowless-Reeves, Chairman, has purchased a total of 10,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of £1.3125 per Ordinary Share.

Following the transaction, Max Thowless-Reeves'total shareholding in the capital of the Company is 97,383 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.30 per cent. of the voting share capital of the Company.

For further information:

IndigoVision Group plc

Chris Lea

+44 (0)131 475 7200

N+1 Singer Sandy Fraser

+44 (0)20 7496 3176

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Max Thowless-Reeves

2

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chairman

b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer orauction monitor

a) Name

b) LEIIndigoVision Group plc 213800UTDZWYBP2YR191

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have beenconducted

a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 1 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB0032654534 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume Price

£1.31

n/a

- Price e) Date of the transaction 7 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange