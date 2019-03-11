IndigoVision : 2019 March 11 PDMR Shareholding

IndigoVision Group plc
("IndigoVision" or the "Company")
PDMR Shareholding
IndigoVision Group plc announces that it has been notified that Max Thowless-Reeves, Chairman, has purchased a total of 10,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of £1.3125 per Ordinary Share.
Following the transaction, Max Thowless-Reeves'total shareholding in the capital of the Company is 97,383 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.30 per cent. of the voting share capital of the Company.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
2
Reason for the notification
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer orauction monitor
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have beenconducted
|
a) Description of the financial
|
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
Identification code
|
GB0032654534
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase
|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
d) Aggregated information
|
- Aggregated volume
Price
£1.31
n/a
|
- Price
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
7 March 2019
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Max Thowless-Reeves
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer orauction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
IndigoVision Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800UTDZWYBP2YR191
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have beenconducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financialinstrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each
GB0032654534
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
£1.315
|
5,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
8 March 2019
|
f)
|
London Stock Exchange
