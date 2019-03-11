Log in
IndigoVision : 2019 March 11 PDMR Shareholding

03/11/2019 | 08:20am EDT

IndigoVision Group plc

("IndigoVision" or the "Company")

PDMR Shareholding

IndigoVision Group plc announces that it has been notified that Max Thowless-Reeves, Chairman, has purchased a total of 10,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of £1.3125 per Ordinary Share.

Following the transaction, Max Thowless-Reeves'total shareholding in the capital of the Company is 97,383 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.30 per cent. of the voting share capital of the Company.

For further information:

IndigoVision Group plc

Chris Lea

+44 (0)131 475 7200

N+1 Singer Sandy Fraser

+44 (0)20 7496 3176

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Max Thowless-Reeves

2

Reason for the notification

  • a) Position/status

    Chairman

  • b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer orauction monitor

  • a) Name

  • b) LEIIndigoVision Group plc 213800UTDZWYBP2YR191

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have beenconducted

a) Description of the financial

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

GB0032654534

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

Price

£1.31

n/a

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

7 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Max Thowless-Reeves

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer orauction monitor

a)

Name

IndigoVision Group plc

b)

LEI

213800UTDZWYBP2YR191

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have beenconducted

a)

Description of the financialinstrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each

GB0032654534

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£1.315

5,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

8 March 2019

f)

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

IndigoVision Group plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 12:19:11 UTC
