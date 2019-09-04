IndigoVision : 2019 September 05 Transaction in Own Shares

5 September 2019

IndigoVision Group plc

("IndigoVision" or the "Company")

Purchase of Own Shares

IndigoVision announces that it has purchased a further 20,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 225.75 pence per share. The ordinary shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Aggregated information Date of purchase: 4 September 2019 Issuer name: IndigoVision Group plc ISIN: GB0032654534 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Volume weighted average price paid per share: 225.75 pence Trading venue London Stock Exchange Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by N+1 Singer on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is detailed below:

Number of ordinary Transaction price Time of transaction Trading venue shares purchased (GBp) 20,000 225.75 11:09:30 AIMX Total voting rights

Following the purchase, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 7,610,756 ordinary shares of 1 penny each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share, of which 192,238 Ordinary Shares will be held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 7,418,518.

The above figure of 7,418,518 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries to: IndigoVision Group plc Chris Lea (CFO) +44 (0) 131 475 7200 N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Lauren Kettle +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Broker)

Notes to Editors

About IndigoVision

IndigoVision is a leader in the design and supply of high performance, highly-intelligent video security systems for security installations of differing sizes and complexity. From video capture and transmission to analysis and storage, IndigoVision's networked video security systems provide the best quality and most secure video evidence, using market leading compression technology to minimise bandwidth and reduce storage costs.