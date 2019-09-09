Log in
INDIGOVISION GROUP PLC

(IND)
IndigoVision : 2019 September 09 Transaction in Own Shares

09/09/2019

9 September 2019

IndigoVision Group plc

("IndigoVision" or the "Company")

Purchase of Own Shares

IndigoVision announces that it has purchased a further 10,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 225.90 pence per share. The ordinary shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Aggregated information

Date of purchase:

6 September 2019

Issuer name:

IndigoVision Group plc

ISIN:

GB0032654534

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

225.90 pence

Trading venue

London Stock Exchange

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a full breakdown of the individual trades made by N+1 Singer on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme is detailed below:

Number of ordinary

Transaction price

Time of transaction

Trading venue

shares purchased

(GBp)

10,000

225.90

14:19:20

AIMX

Total voting rights

Following the purchase, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 7,610,756 ordinary shares of 1 penny each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share, of which 202,238 Ordinary Shares will be held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 7,408,518.

The above figure of 7,408,518 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries to:

IndigoVision Group plc

Chris Lea (CFO)

+44 (0) 131 475 7200

N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and

Lauren Kettle

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Broker)

Notes to Editors

About IndigoVision

IndigoVision is a leader in the design and supply of high performance, highly-intelligent video security systems for security installations of differing sizes and complexity. From video capture and transmission to analysis and storage, IndigoVision's networked video security systems provide the best quality and most secure video evidence, using market leading compression technology to minimise bandwidth and reduce storage costs.

IndigoVision's technology is ideally suited for use in mission critical facilities such as government, oil and gas, transport, cities, industry, retail, education, police, prisons and casinos to improve public safety, protect assets, develop organisations' operational efficiency and support law enforcement.

IndigoVision has sales and support teams in 24 countries with its headquarters in Edinburgh and regional offices in New Jersey, Toronto, Dubai and Sao Paulo. IndigoVision partners with a network of some 1,300 trained and authorised IndigoVision resellers to provide local system design, installation and servicing to IndigoVision's system users.

Disclaimer

IndigoVision Group plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 07:51:06 UTC
