IndigoVision : 2020 June 12 - Exercise of Options
12 June 2020
IndigoVision Group plc
Director / PDMR Share Dealing
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them
IndigoVision Group plc (the "Company") confirms the acquisition of shares by the undernoted directors/PDMRs.
The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Pedro Simoes
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial
b)
notification/
Initial Notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)
Name
IndigoVision Group plc
b)
LEI
213800UTDZWYBP2YR191
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
4
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("
Shares")
a)
type of instrument
Identification code
GB0032654534
Nature of the
Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of an award (in the form
b)
of a nil-cost option) originally granted under the Company's 2008 Long
transaction
Term Incentive Plan on 19 October 2017.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
Nil
22,848
Aggregated
information
d)
-Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
-Price
e)
Date of the transaction
12 June 2020
f)
Place of the
Outside of a trading venue
transaction
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
4
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("
Shares")
a)
type of instrument
Identification code
GB0032654534
Nature of the
Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of awards (in the form of
b)
nominal value options) originally granted under the Company's 2018
transaction
Long Term Incentive Plan on 21 November 2018.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£0.01
83,281
Aggregated
information
d)
-Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
-Price
e)
Date of the transaction
12 June 2020
f)
Place of the
Outside of a trading venue
transaction
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Chris Lea
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial
b)
notification/
Initial Notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)
Name
IndigoVision Group plc
b)
LEI
213800UTDZWYBP2YR191
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
4
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("
Shares")
a)
type of instrument
Identification code
GB0032654534
Nature of the
Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of an award (in the form
b)
of a nil-cost option) originally granted under the Company's 2008 Long
transaction
Term Incentive Plan on 15 March 2017.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
Nil
18,393
Aggregated
information
d)
-Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
-Price
e)
Date of the transaction
12 June 2020
f)
Place of the
Outside of a trading venue
transaction
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
4
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the
a)
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("
Shares")
type of instrument
Identification code
GB0032654534
Nature of the
Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of awards (in the form of
b)
nominal value options) originally granted under the Company's 2018
transaction
Long Term Incentive Plan on 21 November 2018.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£0.01
87,736
Aggregated
information
d)
-Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
-Price
e)
Date of the transaction
12 June 2020
f)
Place of the
Outside of a trading venue
transaction
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lim Then Poh
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Regional Director - APAC
Initial
b)
notification/
Initial Notification
Amendment
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a)
Name
IndigoVision Group plc
b)
LEI
213800UTDZWYBP2YR191
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
4
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
Description of the
a)
financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("
Shares")
type of instrument
Identification code
GB0032654534
Nature of the
Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of nominal value options
b)
granted under a stand-alone arrangement entered into with the
transaction
Company on 15 March 2017.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
Volume(s)
volume(s)
£0.01
16,585
Aggregated
information
d)
-Aggregated
Not applicable
volume
-Price
e)
Date of the transaction
12 June 2020
f)
Place of the
Outside of a trading venue
transaction
