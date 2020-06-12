Log in
IndigoVision : 2020 June 12 - Exercise of Options

06/12/2020 | 11:53am EDT

12 June 2020

IndigoVision Group plc

Director / PDMR Share Dealing

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

IndigoVision Group plc (the "Company") confirms the acquisition of shares by the undernoted directors/PDMRs.

The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Pedro Simoes

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

Initial

b)

notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

IndigoVision Group plc

b)

LEI

213800UTDZWYBP2YR191

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

4

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Shares")

a)

type of instrument

Identification code

GB0032654534

Nature of the

Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of an award (in the form

b)

of a nil-cost option) originally granted under the Company's 2008 Long

transaction

Term Incentive Plan on 19 October 2017.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

Nil

22,848

Aggregated

information

d)

-Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

-Price

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2020

f)

Place of the

Outside of a trading venue

transaction

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

4

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Shares")

a)

type of instrument

Identification code

GB0032654534

Nature of the

Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of awards (in the form of

b)

nominal value options) originally granted under the Company's 2018

transaction

Long Term Incentive Plan on 21 November 2018.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£0.01

83,281

Aggregated

information

d)

-Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

-Price

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2020

f)

Place of the

Outside of a trading venue

transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Chris Lea

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

Initial

b)

notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

IndigoVision Group plc

b)

LEI

213800UTDZWYBP2YR191

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

4

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Shares")

a)

type of instrument

Identification code

GB0032654534

Nature of the

Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of an award (in the form

b)

of a nil-cost option) originally granted under the Company's 2008 Long

transaction

Term Incentive Plan on 15 March 2017.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

Nil

18,393

Aggregated

information

d)

-Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

-Price

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2020

f)

Place of the

Outside of a trading venue

transaction

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

4

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the

a)

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Shares")

type of instrument

Identification code

GB0032654534

Nature of the

Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of awards (in the form of

b)

nominal value options) originally granted under the Company's 2018

transaction

Long Term Incentive Plan on 21 November 2018.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£0.01

87,736

Aggregated

information

d)

-Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

-Price

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2020

f)

Place of the

Outside of a trading venue

transaction

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Lim Then Poh

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Regional Director - APAC

Initial

b)

notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

IndigoVision Group plc

b)

LEI

213800UTDZWYBP2YR191

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

4

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted

Description of the

a)

financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Shares")

type of instrument

Identification code

GB0032654534

Nature of the

Acquisition of Shares pursuant to the exercise of nominal value options

b)

granted under a stand-alone arrangement entered into with the

transaction

Company on 15 March 2017.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

£0.01

16,585

Aggregated

information

d)

-Aggregated

Not applicable

volume

-Price

e)

Date of the transaction

12 June 2020

f)

Place of the

Outside of a trading venue

transaction

Disclaimer

IndigoVision Group plc published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 15:52:04 UTC
