IndigoVision : 2020 June 12 - Exercise of Options

12 June 2020

IndigoVision Group plc

Director / PDMR Share Dealing

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

IndigoVision Group plc (the "Company") confirms the acquisition of shares by the undernoted directors/PDMRs.

The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).