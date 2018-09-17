Log in
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL (ITX)
Inditex Industria de Diseño Textil : H&M 3Q Sales Rise as Revamp Starts to Bear Fruit

09/17/2018 | 08:43am CEST

By Dominic Chopping

STOCKHOLM--Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM-B.SK) said Monday that sales rose in the third quarter as it continues to revamp its logistics infrastructure required to speed up the supply chain and integrate online and store operations.

Sales in the quarter ended Aug. 31, excluding value-added tax, rose 9% from a year earlier to 55.82 billion Swedish kronor ($6.16 billion). Analysts polled by FactSet had expected SEK54.03 billion.

H&M has lagged behind competitors in the move to online sales, but its transition to adapt to the industry shift is starting to bear fruit and contributed to improving sales and increased market share in many markets in the third quarter, it said.

"However, sales and cost development in some of the group's important markets such as the U.S., France, Italy and Belgium were in the third quarter considerably affected by the issues that emerged during the implementation of new logistics systems in the spring," the company said in a statement.

"The new logistics systems enable a faster and more efficient supply chain as well as a continued integration of store and online."

The retailer said sales including VAT in the third quarter rose to SEK64.8 billion, from SEK59.38 billion, while sales including VAT in local currencies increased by 4%.

H&M will report full third quarter earnings on 27 September, 2018.

-Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; Twitter: @domchopping @WSJNordics

BURBERRY GROUP20.15%11 590
