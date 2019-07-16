Inditex Industria de Diseño Textil : Outlines Sustainability Targets

By Maitane Sardon



Spanish fashion giant Inditex (ITX.MC)on Tuesday outlined new sustainability commitments as part of its efforts to be more environmentally responsible.

At the company's annual general meeting, Inditex's chairman and CEO Pablo Isla said the company aims to only use cotton, linen and polyester that is organic, sustainable or recycled by 2025.

The strategy comes as the fast-fashion industry faces growing criticism about its environmental impact, as large amounts of nonrenewable resources are extracted to produce clothes that are used for a short time and sent to landfill or incinerated. The industry's high carbon footprint and reliance on hazardous chemicals for textile production are also of concern for sustainable investors.

Some of the goals at Inditex, which owns labels including Zara, Pull&Bear and Bershka, are aimed at reducing its greenhouse-gas emissions. These measures, Mr. Isla said, include the aim to use 80% of renewable sources in all of the company's stores, logistic centers and offices by 2025. All of the energy consumed by Inditex's logistic centers in Spain already comes from renewable sources.

As part of its efforts to minimize waste and make the most of its resources, Mr. Isla said the company is working on eliminating the use of plastic bags from all of the group's brands, a target that has already been achieved by its labels Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti and Uterque.

All of the retailer stores will also be fitted with containers for collecting used clothing for charitable purpose reuse or recycling by 2020, Mr. Isla added.

In the last 15 years, clothing production has approximately doubled mainly due to the fast-fashion phenomenon. However, less than 1% of material used to produce clothing is recycled into new garments, representing a loss of more than $100 billion of materials each year, according to a report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which engages with businesses to build a transition to a sustainable economy.

According to the same report, greenhouse-gas emissions from textiles production totaled 1.2 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent in 2015, more than those of all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@dowjones.com