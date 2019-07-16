Log in
Inditex - Industria de Diseño Textil

INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL

(ITX)
  Report  
News 
News

Inditex Industria de Diseño Textil : Outlines Sustainability Targets

0
07/16/2019 | 11:33am EDT

By Maitane Sardon

Spanish fashion giant Inditex (ITX.MC)on Tuesday outlined new sustainability commitments as part of its efforts to be more environmentally responsible.

At the company's annual general meeting, Inditex's chairman and CEO Pablo Isla said the company aims to only use cotton, linen and polyester that is organic, sustainable or recycled by 2025.

The strategy comes as the fast-fashion industry faces growing criticism about its environmental impact, as large amounts of nonrenewable resources are extracted to produce clothes that are used for a short time and sent to landfill or incinerated. The industry's high carbon footprint and reliance on hazardous chemicals for textile production are also of concern for sustainable investors.

Some of the goals at Inditex, which owns labels including Zara, Pull&Bear and Bershka, are aimed at reducing its greenhouse-gas emissions. These measures, Mr. Isla said, include the aim to use 80% of renewable sources in all of the company's stores, logistic centers and offices by 2025. All of the energy consumed by Inditex's logistic centers in Spain already comes from renewable sources.

As part of its efforts to minimize waste and make the most of its resources, Mr. Isla said the company is working on eliminating the use of plastic bags from all of the group's brands, a target that has already been achieved by its labels Zara, Zara Home, Massimo Dutti and Uterque.

All of the retailer stores will also be fitted with containers for collecting used clothing for charitable purpose reuse or recycling by 2020, Mr. Isla added.

In the last 15 years, clothing production has approximately doubled mainly due to the fast-fashion phenomenon. However, less than 1% of material used to produce clothing is recycled into new garments, representing a loss of more than $100 billion of materials each year, according to a report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which engages with businesses to build a transition to a sustainable economy.

According to the same report, greenhouse-gas emissions from textiles production totaled 1.2 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalent in 2015, more than those of all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28 092 M
EBIT 2020 4 965 M
Net income 2020 3 783 M
Finance 2020 8 312 M
Yield 2020 3,66%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,76x
EV / Sales2021 2,54x
Capitalization 85 907 M
Chart INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL
Duration : Period :
Inditex - Industria de Diseño Textil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 28,04  €
Last Close Price 27,59  €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Crespo González Chief Operating Officer
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Amancio Ortega Gaona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL23.45%94 487
KERING26.31%73 154
FAST RETAILING CO LTD29.04%63 755
ROSS STORES27.43%37 527
HENNES & MAURITZ34.50%29 981
ZALANDO86.90%11 660
