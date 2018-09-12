Log in
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL (ITX)

INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL (ITX)
My previous session
News 
News

Inditex Industria de Diseño Textil : Zara's Upbeat Outlook Eases Concerns About Online Competition -- Update

09/12/2018

By Jeannette Neumann

MADRID -- Zara's parent company on Wednesday said it would continue to expand online as it reported upbeat first-half results versus competitors and gave a positive outlook, helping the world's largest fashion retailer allay investor concerns it can't keep pace with online-only rivals.

Inditex SA, whose brands also include Massimo Dutti and Pull&Bear, said sales at stores open for at least a year rose 4% in the six months to July 31 and that it expected comparable sales growth of 4% to 6% in the second half. While that's below recent years, when Zara was notching up to 10% year-over-year growth, it is stronger than many peers.

The company has for years been an industry darling, lauded for outperforming rivals and its ability to get garments from design workshops to stores in just weeks. However, like much of the retail industry, Inditex faces the challenge of boosting profits at its bricks-and-mortar stores while also expanding its online presence amid fierce competition from new online players.

Investors welcomed Wednesday's results and forecast, with shares rising 3% in early afternoon trading in Madrid.

Inditex's first-half figures imply like-for-like sales growth of about 4% in the most recent quarter, compared with 3% declines at Hennes & Mauritz AB during its August-end quarter and Associated British Food PLC's Primark chain in its quarter to mid-September, according to Andreas Inderst, a Macquarie Group analyst.

But analysts have increasingly questioned whether Inditex can continue to deliver steady growth amid heightened competition from online-only retailers, some of which have copied Zara's fast-fashion model of speedily turning around designs.

"Inditex may still have a differentiated business model, but we believe it provides less competitive advantage than it used to," Morgan Stanley analysts said in an Aug. 28 report to explain their first-ever "underweight" rating on the company's stock. The report, titled "Going from Great to Good," prompted a sharp fall in Inditex's stock.

However, for more bullish analysts, Wednesday's earnings assuaged some of those concerns. Executives said they now expect the company's gross profit margin to rise by 0.5 percentage point in the fiscal second half, at the top end of their previous forecast.

Chairman and Chief Executive Pablo Isla also said the company's recent announcement that all Inditex's brands will be available to buy online anywhere in the world by 2020 won't have a significant impact on costs. Items from Zara and Inditex's seven other brands will be shipped out from the company's existing online stockrooms around the world. The expansion shows Inditex is stepping up its efforts to compete with Amazon.com Inc. and other online companies.

Mr. Isla said the company's decision to equip its stores to also ship online purchases is helping to boost full-price sales.

Inditex said net profit rose 3% year-over-year to EUR1.4 billion in its fiscal first half on net sales up 3% to EUR12 billion. In local currencies, sales rose 8%. The company is particularly susceptible to swings in the value of the euro.

The company makes many products in Portugal and Spain, where it has also based various brand headquarters and logistics facilities. That approach gives it a major edge over rivals because of the speed with which new products hit stores, but also raises relative costs when the euro strengthens. A stronger euro also means the value of sales generated in non-euro currencies weakens when translated back to euros.

Write to Jeannette Neumann at jeannette.neumann@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 26 876 M
EBIT 2019 4 501 M
Net income 2019 3 526 M
Finance 2019 6 943 M
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 22,61
P/E ratio 2020 20,61
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 79 537 M
Chart INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL
Duration : Period :
Inditex - Industria de Diseño Textil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 31,0 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pablo Isla Álvarez de Tejera Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Crespo González Chief Operating Officer
José Ignacio Fernández Chief Financial Officer
Gabriel Moneo Marina Chief Information Technology Officer
Amancio Ortega Gaona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-12.14%92 127
KERING12.01%64 387
FAST RETAILING CO LTD21.26%52 571
ROSS STORES22.69%37 074
ZALANDO-4.14%12 270
BURBERRY GROUP16.24%11 185
