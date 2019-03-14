Log in
Indivior : Annual Report & Accounts 2018 and Annual General Meeting 2019...

03/14/2019 | 09:44am EDT
03.14.2019 | PDF Version

INDIVIOR PLC (THE 'COMPANY')

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR-ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 ('ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS' OR 'ANNUAL REPORT') AND 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM')

The Company has today posted or made available to shareholders the following documents:

In accordance with LR 9.6.1R, these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at:

The AGM is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard LLP, Milton Gate, 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG.

A condensed set of Indivior's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the financial year-ended December 31, 2018 and their impact on the financial statements were included in Indivior's preliminary results announcement released on February 14, 2019. That information, together with the information set out in the Appendix below, which is extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts, constitute the material required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5R which is required to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Accounts. Page numbers and cross references in the extracted information refer to page numbers and cross references in the Annual Report and Accounts.

Click here for full Press Release in PDF Format

March 14, 2019

Investor Contact

Jason Thompson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Indivior PLC
Tel: +1 (804) 379 1033
jason.thompson@indivior.com

Disclaimer

Indivior plc published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:43:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 562 M
EBIT 2019 30,4 M
Net income 2019 32,4 M
Finance 2019 115 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 25,23
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 1 083 M
Chart INDIVIOR
Duration : Period :
Indivior Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIVIOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Thaxter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard H. Pien Chairman
Mark Crossley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Ingo Elfering Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIVIOR1.02%1 083
ABBVIE-14.38%116 428
MERCK KGAA9.94%14 470
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD14.11%11 191
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD18.42%9 221
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC9.08%7 715
