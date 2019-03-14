Indivior : Annual Report & Accounts 2018 and Annual General Meeting 2019...

INDIVIOR PLC (THE 'COMPANY')

ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR-ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 ('ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS' OR 'ANNUAL REPORT') AND 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM')

The Company has today posted or made available to shareholders the following documents:

In accordance with LR 9.6.1R, these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at:

The AGM is scheduled to be held at 11.00am on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the offices of Addleshaw Goddard LLP, Milton Gate, 60 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4AG.

A condensed set of Indivior's financial statements and information on important events that have occurred during the financial year-ended December 31, 2018 and their impact on the financial statements were included in Indivior's preliminary results announcement released on February 14, 2019. That information, together with the information set out in the Appendix below, which is extracted from the Annual Report and Accounts, constitute the material required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5R which is required to be communicated to the media in full unedited text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement is not a substitute for reading the full Annual Report and Accounts. Page numbers and cross references in the extracted information refer to page numbers and cross references in the Annual Report and Accounts.

Click here for full Press Release in PDF Format

March 14, 2019

Investor Contact

Jason Thompson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Indivior PLC

Tel: +1 (804) 379 1033

jason.thompson@indivior.com