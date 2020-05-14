Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Indivior    INDV   GB00BRS65X63

INDIVIOR

(INDV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indivior : Drugmaker Indivior profit slumps on higher legal, promotion costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:38am EDT

Indivior reported a steep fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the British drugmaker spent heavily on promoting its latest opioid addiction treatment and incurred higher costs related a U.S. investigation into its best-selling drug.

The company, spun-off from Reckitt Benckiser in 2014, faces a $3 billion(2.46 billion pounds) fine under criminal charges pressed by the United States for illegally marketing Suboxone, Indivior's best-selling opioid addiction treatment.

Indivior, though had denied the allegation, said its selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter nearly tripled, as it increased litigation and antitrust provisions to $621 million from $438 million previously.

Jefferies analysts said the increase in legal provisions could signal progression in discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice, which the brokerage views "positively".

The company's shares were down nearly 6% at 47.6 pence by 1157 GMT amid a broader market selloff.

Its stock has dwindled in value in the past year over fears of cheaper competition to Suboxone, eroding its market share.

While Indivior has been shifting focus onto newer treatments such as its latest opioid treatment, Sublocade, and Perseris for schizophrenia, stay-at-home orders imposed to halt the spread of the coronavirus have made it difficult for patients to visit clinics and get their therapies.

"At the end of the quarter, we experienced an abrupt change in market conditions as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take effect," said Chief Executive Shaun Thaxter, adding that the company was ensuring adequate supplies of its medicines and conserving cash to ride out the crisis.

Adjusted operating profit in three months to March fell to $3 million from $102 million a year ago. London-listed Indivior withdrew its 2020 forecast last month and on Thursday said it was still unable to provide guidance. (https://bit.ly/2yVe1KW)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIVIOR -6.88% 47.38 Delayed Quote.29.87%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -1.13% 7020 Delayed Quote.15.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDIVIOR
08:38aINDIVIOR : Drugmaker Indivior profit slumps on higher legal, promotion costs
RE
07:39aINDIVIOR : Q1 2020 Results Now Available; Conference Call With Leadership Today
PR
07:20aINDIVIOR : Q1 2020 Indivior Financial Results Press Release
PU
05/06INDIVIOR : receives approval for SUBUTEX® prolonged release solution for injecti..
PU
04/20INDIVIOR : to Announce Q1 2020 Results – May 14th
PU
04/16INDIVIOR : SUBLOCADE® Long-Term Safety Data Published in Journal of Clinical Psy..
PU
04/08INDIVIOR : withdraws 2020 forecast on coronavirus-led uncertainty
RE
04/08INDIVIOR : Withdraws FY 2020 Guidance in Face of Current COVID-19 Uncertainty
PU
03/23INDIVIOR : Statement on the Coronavirus and Global Supply of Medicines
PU
03/23INDIVIOR : One-Year Outcomes of RECOVER Study Published
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 575 M
EBIT 2020 24,7 M
Net income 2020 -6,05 M
Finance 2020 442 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,02x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 454 M
Chart INDIVIOR
Duration : Period :
Indivior Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIVIOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,90  $
Last Close Price 0,62  $
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Thaxter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard H. Pien Chairman
Mark Crossley Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Rosh Dias Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIVIOR29.87%454
MERCK KGAA0.62%49 926
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-0.80%13 127
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD0.50%12 673
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-24.96%6 198
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.2.40%5 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group