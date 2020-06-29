Indivior : Final June 29 Press Release CEO Appointment

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

This Release Contains Inside Information.

Slough, United Kingdom and Richmond, Virginia - June 29, 2020 - Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) announces that effective today, the Board of Directors has appointed Mark Crossley as Chief Executive Officer. Shaun Thaxter, in mutual agreement with the Board, is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

Mr. Crossley has been Chief Financial and Operations Officer (CFOO) and Executive Director of Indivior since February 2017. He was previously Chief Strategy Officer from 2014-2017 and served as Finance Director where he led the demerger of Indivior from its former parent. Prior to joining Indivior in 2012, Mark spent thirteen years at Procter & Gamble in various finance leadership positions and eight years as an officer in the United States Coast Guard.

Ryan Preblick, currently SVP Global Financial Planning and Analysis Commercial Operations, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Indivior will initiate a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer and will assess whether to appoint a separate Operations Officer. As an interim appointee, Mr. Preblick will not be appointed as an Executive Director. Ryan joined Indivior in 2012 as Regional Finance Controller (North America), later becoming VP U.S. Finance, responsible for Financial Planning & Analysis and Government Pricing. He was promoted to his current role in January 2020. Previously, he worked for fourteen years in various finance capacities at Altria Group and Honeywell International.

Comment by Daniel Tassé, Interim Chair of Indivior PLC:

"Indivior's vision is to ensure patients all around the world have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction. Mark is a proven leader with a broad strategic and financial skillset and a deep understanding of the Company's guiding principles.

The Board has full confidence in his ability to drive Indivior forwards and to pursue its vision for the benefit of all stakeholders. Shaun has played a key role since the formation of Indivior and on behalf of the Board we thank him for his significant contributions to Indivior and, in particular, his efforts to advance addiction treatment across our global communities.

"Indivior has a strong culture across all fronts of the business and I and the Board look forward to supporting Mark, the executive team and all of our colleagues in the months and years ahead."

Comment by Mark Crossley, CEO of Indivior PLC:

"I am honored to have been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Indivior as we continue our work to change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental health illnesses. In recent years, the Group has made excellent strategic progress on life-transforming treatments with the launch of SUBLOCADE® and PERSERIS®. There remains a very significant opportunity for Indivior in the years ahead, and I look forward to working with the Board to deliver the full potential of our key assets, to resolve outstanding investigations and litigations as expeditiously as possible, and to ensure that we continue to play a leading role in helping patients, doctors, and communities fight the human crisis of opioid addiction. Finally, I would like to take a moment to thank Shaun for his leadership at Indivior and significant contributions within the addiction treatment community."

Comment by Shaun Thaxter:

"It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the development of Indivior as it focused on empowering individuals to overcome their addiction. We have truly been pioneers in developing new treatments and helping to change patients' lives. Indivior has a highly talented management and workforce. I am confident in their ability to deliver against its vision as I prepare for my next business challenge."

Remuneration:

Shaun Thaxter will be treated in accordance with Indivior's approved remuneration policy and the terms of his service contract. Full details of remuneration payable to Shaun Thaxter will be disclosed on the Indivior website in compliance with Section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 and will be disclosed in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties as they relate to events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because they relate to future events.

Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Indivior Group's financial guidance for 2020, if any, and its medium- and long-term growth outlook, its operational goals, its product development pipeline and statements regarding ongoing litigation and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions.

Various factors may cause differences between Indivior's expectations and actual results, including, among others (including those described in the risk factors described in the most recent Indivior PLC Annual Report and in subsequent releases): factors affecting sales of Indivior Group's products and financial position; the outcome of research anddevelopment activities; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding the Indivior Group's drug applications or authorizations; the speed with which regulatory authorizations, pricing approvals and product launches may be achieved, if at all; the outcome of post-approval clinical trials; competitive developments; difficulties or delays in manufacturing and in the supply chain; disruptions in or failure of information technology systems; the impact of existing and future legislation and regulatory provisions on product exclusivity; trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment; legislation or regulatory action affecting pharmaceutical product pricing, reimbursement or access; challenges in the commercial execution; claims and concerns that may arise regarding the safety or efficacy of the Indivior Group's products and product candidates; risks related to legal proceedings, including the indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice, potential exclusion from participating in U.S. Federal Health Care Programs; the ongoing investigative and antitrust litigation matters; the opioid national multi-district litigation and securities class action litigation; the Indivior Group's ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the outcome of patent infringement litigation relating to Indivior

Group's products, including the ongoing ANDA lawsuits; changes in governmental laws and regulations; issues related to the outsourcing of certain operational and staff functions to third parties; risks related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Indivior Group's operations and financial condition, which cannot be predicted with confidence; uncertainties related to general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions; and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, internal reorganizations, product recalls and withdrawals and other unusual items.

Consequently, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that they are made and should be regarded solely as our current plans, estimates and beliefs. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update, republish or revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with a 20-year legacy of leadership in patient advocacy and health policy while providing education on evidence-based treatment models that have revolutionized modern addiction treatment. Our vision is for all patients around the world to have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction. The name is the fusion of the words individual and endeavor, and the tagline "Focus on you" makes the Company's commitment clear. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a strong pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder and schizophrenia. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 800 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

