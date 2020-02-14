Indivior : Holding(s) in Company

Holding(s) in Company

Released : 14/02/2020 07:00

RNS Number : 9837C

Indivior PLC

14 February 2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing

shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Indivior plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name FIL Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Pembroke, Bermuda

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v See Section 9 Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)