Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Indivior    INDV   GB00BRS65X63

INDIVIOR

(INDV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indivior : Holding(s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:14am EST

Holding(s) in Company

Released : 14/02/2020 07:00

RNS Number : 9837C

Indivior PLC

14 February 2020

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing

shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Indivior plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

FIL Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Pembroke, Bermuda

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v See Section 9 Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

12 February 2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13 February 2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through financial

Total

Total of both in % (8.A

number of

attached to shares

instruments

+ 8.B)

voting rights

(total of 8. A)

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

of issuervii

Resulting situation on

the date on which

5.01%

0.00%

5.01%

731,716,604

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

n/a

n/a

n/a

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BRS65X63

36,727,317

5.01%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

36,727,317

5.01%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may

be acquired if the instrument is

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additionalX rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights through

Namexv

financial instruments if it

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the

equals or is higher than

equals or is higher than

notifiable threshold

the notifiable threshold

the notifiable threshold

FIL Limited

FIL Holdings (UK) Limited

FIL Investments International

FIL Limited

FIL Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Dublin, Ireland

Date of completion

13 February 2020

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

  1. Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.
  2. Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.
  3. This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)/ Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC; (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in Article 10 (a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (a)) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h)), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (b)), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (c)), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (d)), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (e)), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 9 (DTR 5.1), under letters (a) to (d) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d)) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (f)), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (g)), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;
    • in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2.1 (h)), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).
  2. Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 10 of that Directive (DTR5.2) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).
  3. The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are

attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

  1. If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with national law, please note that it might not be necessary in accordance with national law to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.
  2. In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.
  3. Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.
  4. If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].
  5. In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR 5.3.3.A).
  6. If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.
  7. The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only thus the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.).
  8. The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.
  9. Example: Correction of a previous notification.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLSFIESDESSESE

Disclaimer

Indivior plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDIVIOR
03:14aINDIVIOR : Holding(s) in Company
PU
01:12aINDIVIOR : swings to $42m loss as its flagship drug loses its market share
AQ
02/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends winning streak as pound rises, virus fears..
RE
02/13INDIVIOR : Board Committee Changes
PU
02/13INDIVIOR : FY 2019 Financial Results Presentation
PU
02/13INDIVIOR : posts steep quarterly loss as copycat drugs bite, shares plunge
RE
02/13INDIVIOR : Announces FY 2019 Financial Results
PU
02/13INDIVIOR : Full Year 2019 Results Now Available; Leadership Presentation Today
PR
02/10INDIVIOR : to Announce and Present FY 2019 Results on February 13th
PU
01/24HLS THERAPEUTICS : Files New Drug Submission for PERSERIS in Canada
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 587 M
EBIT 2020 28,1 M
Net income 2020 7,00 M
Finance 2020 443 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 57,4x
P/E ratio 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales2020 -0,11x
EV / Sales2021 -0,05x
Capitalization 378 M
Chart INDIVIOR
Duration : Period :
Indivior Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIVIOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,98  $
Last Close Price 0,52  $
Spread / Highest target 302%
Spread / Average Target 89,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Thaxter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard H. Pien Chairman
Mark Crossley Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer & CFO
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
A. Thomas McLellan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIVIOR1.46%378
MERCK KGAA16.52%57 722
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.10.14%13 506
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD19.81%11 127
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-4.92%8 092
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO LTD--.--%4 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group