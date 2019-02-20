Indivior : Launches Generic Version of Suboxone in US to Pre-empt Rivals

By Adam Clark

Indivior said Wednesday that it has launched an authorized generic version of its Suboxone treatment for opioid-addiction in the U.S., as rival companies plan their own version of the drug.

The U.K. pharmaceutical company said its U.S. affiliate has launched the sublingual film product and that it is being marketed and distributed by Sandoz Inc. A sublingual film is a thin strip which delivers the drug via absorption in the mouth.

Indivior has been forced to launch its own generic version of Suboxone after U.S. courts released temporary restraining orders against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (500124.BY) and Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, which are both working on their own equivalent products.

