INDIVIOR

INDIVIOR

(INDV)
Most popular
Indivior : Launches Generic Version of Suboxone in US to Pre-empt Rivals

02/20/2019 | 03:17am EST

By Adam Clark

Indivior said Wednesday that it has launched an authorized generic version of its Suboxone treatment for opioid-addiction in the U.S., as rival companies plan their own version of the drug.

The U.K. pharmaceutical company said its U.S. affiliate has launched the sublingual film product and that it is being marketed and distributed by Sandoz Inc. A sublingual film is a thin strip which delivers the drug via absorption in the mouth.

Indivior has been forced to launch its own generic version of Suboxone after U.S. courts released temporary restraining orders against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (500124.BY) and Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, which are both working on their own equivalent products.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD -1.12% 2536.9 End-of-day quote.-3.04%
INDIVIOR 1.24% 105.363 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
Latest news on INDIVIOR
03:17aINDIVIOR : Launches Generic Version of Suboxone in US to Pre-empt Rivals
DJ
02/19INDIVIOR : Sandoz Launches New Generic to Treat Opioid Dependence
DJ
02/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : HSBC, stronger pound pressure FTSE 100; Greggs outshines..
RE
02/15INDIVIOR : boosts profits, but warns of rising competition in America
AQ
02/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 squeezes out gains; ConvaTec drags midcaps
RE
02/14INDIVIOR : Costs cuts help Indivior post 2018 profit jump
RE
02/12INDIVIOR : Court Denies Emergency Motion to Block Dr. Reddy's Generic Medicine L..
DJ
02/12INDIVIOR : loses U.S. district court battle, copycat launches imminent
RE
02/11INDIVIOR PLC : annual earnings release
02/05FTSE 100 at near-three-month high, BP shines on strong 2018
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 562 M
EBIT 2019 30,4 M
Net income 2019 32,4 M
Finance 2019 115 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
Capitalization 987 M
Chart INDIVIOR
Duration : Period :
Indivior Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIVIOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,75 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shaun Thaxter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Howard H. Pien Chairman
Mark Crossley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Ingo Elfering Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIVIOR-6.72%987
ABBVIE-12.66%121 616
MERCK KGAA7.76%14 169
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD5.87%11 191
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD22.08%9 416
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC1.59%7 596
