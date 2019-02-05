Log in
INDIVIOR
INDIVIOR : braces for losses after U.S. court defeat
RE
01:11aINDIVIOR : sells rights to addiction drug for $122m
AQ
02/04INDIVIOR : sells rights to Chinese treatment
RE
Indivior : braces for losses after U.S. court defeat

02/05/2019 | 02:40am EST

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior Plc warned on Tuesday that it faces rapid losses in market share "in the immediate future" to generic versions of its blockbuster drug Suboxone, after losing the latest leg of its battle to delay the launch of competitors in a U.S. court.

The company said the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit had lifted a hold on the generic version produced by India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

"While we ultimately believe in the strength of our patent portfolio, we acknowledge that the Company faces major disruption in the immediate future from a potential material and rapid loss of market share by our SUBOXONE® film product to generic ... competition," Chief Executive Officer Shaun Thaxter said.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD -2.01% 2735.2 End-of-day quote.4.54%
INDIVIOR -1.52% 113.15 Delayed Quote.0.71%
