Indivior : sells rights to Chinese treatment

02/04/2019 | 03:10am EST

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Monday it is selling its rights related to the opioid addiction treatment drug Sai Bo Song tablet in China to privately-held Zhejiang Pukang Biotechnology Co. Ltd, which focuses on vaccines, for up to $122.5 million.

Indivior will receive a total of $17.5 million in near-term payments and may receive an additional $105 million based on assistance provided to Pukang and on achieving certain sales milestones during a ten-year period following its commercial sale in China.

In a separate statement, the company said it entered into an agreement with Alvogen Pine Brook to stop Alvogen temporarily from selling, offering to sell or importing cut-price versions of its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment.

Last month, a U.S. district court had granted the British drugmaker a temporary restraining order, stopping rival Alvogen from launching generic versions of its SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film.

"Indivior will continue to pursue its infringement cases against Alvogen, " Indivior CEO Shaun Thaxter said.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

