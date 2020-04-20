Log in
Indivior : to Announce Q1 2020 Results – May 14th

04/20/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Indivior to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 14th and Host Conference Call

Slough, UK, and Richmond, VA, 20 April 2020 - Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 results on May 14th at 12:00 p.m. London time (7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern). The results will be available via the London Stock Exchange's Regulatory News Service (RNS) and on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.indivior.com.

Key members of Indivior's leadership team led by Shaun Thaxter, Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results and address questions from qualified analysts and investors at 1:00 p.m. London time (8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern).

Access the Live Webcast / Call for the Results on May 14th

The live webcast event will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.indivior.com.The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b49br8wm.Participants also may access the results presentation telephonically: US participants 1-631-510-7495; international participants +44 (0) 2071 928000. Please reference confirmation number 9439336. A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease.

Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and potentially address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder.

Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 800 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.comto learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/indivior.

Contact:

Jason Thompson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 804-402-7123 or jason.thompson@indivior.com

###

Disclaimer

Indivior plc published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 18:05:01 UTC
