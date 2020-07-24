Log in
Indivior : to resolve U.S. opioid treatment marketing claims for $600 million

07/24/2020 | 11:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pharmacist Jim Pearce fills a Suboxone prescription at Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program in Boston

Indivior Plc on Friday said it had agreed to pay $600 million (470 million pounds) and have a subsidiary plead guilty to a criminal charge to resolve U.S. allegations that it engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

The Slough, England-based company said it had reached the agreement with the U.S. Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. state attorneys general and will make the payments over a period of seven years.

As part of the deal, Indivior Solutions Inc, the subsidiary, pleaded guilty earlier in the day in federal court in Abingdon, Virginia, to one count of making a false statement relating to healthcare matters in 2012, a company spokesman said.

The Justice Department agreed to dismiss all charges against the parent company contained in an indictment unveiled in April 2019, the company said. It was one of the few corporate prosecutions related to the U.S. opioid addiction epidemic.

That indictment alleged that Indivior deceived doctors and healthcare benefit programs into believing the film version of Suboxone, which has an opioid component, was safer and less susceptible to abuse than similar drugs.

The indictment said Indivior also used an internet and telephone program touted as a resource for opioid addicts to connect them to doctors it knew were prescribing Suboxone and other opioids at high rates and in suspect circumstances.

Prosecutors said the scheme began before British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser spun off Indivior. Reckitt Benckiser last year agreed to pay $1.4 billion to resolved related claims.

Indivior said it additionally is resolving a civil lawsuit the Justice Department joined in 2018 as well as a separate investigation by the FTC.

Indivior's former chief executive, Shaun Thaxter, pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the investigation.

By Nate Raymond
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDIVIOR 47.90% 119.4779 Delayed Quote.122.44%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -2.89% 7754 Delayed Quote.29.87%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 557 M - -
Net income 2020 -171 M - -
Net cash 2020 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 809 M 810 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 796
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart INDIVIOR
Duration : Period :
Indivior Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIVIOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,12 $
Last Close Price 1,10 $
Spread / Highest target 79,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Crossley Executive Director, CEO & COO
Daniel Tassé Chairman
Ryan Preblick CFO & SVP-Global Financial Planning
Christian Heidbreder Chief Scientific Officer
Rosh Dias Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDIVIOR122.44%810
MERCK KGAA7.26%56 929
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD79.22%16 963
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.4.43%13 488
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.125.28%8 475
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-24.30%6 255
