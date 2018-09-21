Indo Rama Synthetics India : Proceedings of 2nd EGM 21-Sep-2018

IRSL:STEXCH:2018-19: 21st September 2018 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Floor 25, Sandra - Kurla Complex, P. J. Towers, Sandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Thru.: NEAPS Thru.: BSE Listing Centre Stock Code NSE: INDORAMA Stock Code BSE: 500207 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

Sub: Proceedings of 2nd Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 201h Sep. 2018

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed gist of proceedings of the 2nd Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on Thursday, 20th September 2018.

This is for your kind information and record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully, for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

.J~t7/)!~

Jayantk Sood

CHRO & Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No.: FCS 4482)

Encl.: As above.

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.

Registered Office & Manufacturing Complex : A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur - 441122, Maharashtra, India.

Corporate Office· 20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase-2, NH-8, Gurgaon- 122002, Haryana, India. Tel: 0124-4997000, Fax. 0124-4997070

INDORAMA

GIST OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE 2N° EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD. HELD ON THURSDAY, 20tH SEPTEMBER 2018.

1. Date, Time and Venue of the Meeting: The 2nd Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company was held on Thursday, 20th September 2018 and the meeting commenced at 1:30PM, at A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur-441122, Maharashtra and the meeting was concluded at 3:00PM.

2. Brief details of items deliberated at the Meeting and result thereof: • Dr. Arvind Pandalai, Independent Director, chaired the proceedings of the Meeting; • The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to in order; • With the permission of the members present at the meeting, the Notice convening the 2nd Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company, as circulated to the members of the Company was taken as read; • The Chairman informed that Remote e-Voting commenced on Monday, 1ih September 2018 at 9~00 AM and ended on Wednesday, 19th September 2018 at 5:00PM; • The Chairman informed the Members that the Board of Directors have engaged the services of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as the Agency to provide Remote e-Voting facility; • The Chairman further informed the Members that Mr. Neeraj Arora, Partner, M/s Sanjay Grover & Associates, Company Secretaries, (Firm Registration No.P2001 DE052900 and CP No. 16186), was appointed as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the Remote e-Voting process and also appointed Mr. Ravi Shanker Kapoor (DP-ID 1203800000050251), Member of the Company, as the Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the Poll process and votes given on the Poll and report thereon in the prescribed manner; • The Chairman explained the implications of the resolutions in detail to the members and informed that the Company had arranged for poll on the resolutions at the meeting. On the invitation of the Chairman, several queries raised by the Members, which were replied by the Chairman satisfactorily. Thereafter, the Chairman ordered poll to be taken at the meeting through Poll Paper and requested Mr. Ravi Shanker Kapoor, Scrutinizer for an orderly conduct of the voting.



P.age 1 of 2

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.

Registered Office & Manufacturing Complex : A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur - 441122, Maharashtra, India.

Corporate Office· 20th Floor, DLF Squ_are, DLF ~hase-2, N~-8, Gurgaon- 122002, Haryana, India. Tel: 0124-4997000, Fax. 0124-4997070

E-mail :corp@mdorama-md.com• Website : www.indoramaindia.com

• The following items of business as set out in the 2nd EGM Notice calling the Meetingwere put for shareholders' approval: Issuance of Equity Shares by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement basis. To place disclosure before the shareholders of the Company in terms of Regulation 73(1 )(e) of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 and to ratify the same as part of Special resolution passed by the shareholders at the Annual General meeting held on Saturday, 28th day of July, 2018 for the issuance of equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis:__ ~-~

• The Chairman further informed the Members that the Results of Voting along with Scrutinizers Report shall be disseminated to the Stock Exchanges and also uploaded on the website of the Company (www.indoramaindia.com) and National Securities Depository Limited (www.evoting.nsdl.com), the agency providing the Remote e-Voting facility.

3.

Manner of approval:

• Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company had provided Remote e-Voting facilities to its members to cast votes, electronically, on all the resolutions as set out in the Notice.

• The Chairman further informed the Members that the facility for voting through Poll Paper is made available at the Meeting for Members, who have not cast their vote through Remote e-Voting.

• All the resolutions as set out in the Notice calling the 2nd EGM were passed with the requisite majority and are deemed to be passed on the date of the 2nd EGM, i.e., 20th September 2018.

for Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Limited

--

.. ·:_.' -~

1."'

-.-

~--

'

,. cr/~J

Ja';:ftk Sood

CHRO & Company Secretary (ICSI Membership No.: FCS 4482)

Page 2of 2

INDO RAMA SYNTHETICS (INDIA) LTD.

Registered Office & Manufacturing Complex: A-31, MIDC Industrial Area, Butibori, Nagpur- 441122, Maharashtra, India,

Corporate Office· 20th Floor, DLF Square, DLF Phase~2, NH-8, Gurgaon- 122002, Haryana, India. Tel: 0124-4997000, Fax_ 0124-4997070