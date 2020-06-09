Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Indocan Resources Inc.    IDCN

INDOCAN RESOURCES INC.

(IDCN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 06/09 11:50:53 am
0.0003 USD   --.--%
11:38aINDOCAN RESOURCES : Inc. Announces the Availability of CBD Oil on Its Website
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indocan Resources :, Inc. Announces the Availability of CBD Oil on Its Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:38am EDT

JEFFERSON, Wisconsin, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indocan Resources (OTC: IDCN) is pleased to announce the availability of CBD oil for sale on its website, https://indocanresources.com.

Larry Kau, Operations Manager of Indocan Resources, Inc. announced today: "Having these Chemical Free Extracted, Organic, Full Spectrum CBD Oil products available on the website marks a significant milestone in the transition from a development company to an operating company in the emerging CBD Oil industry. The company's full product line includes 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg units at competitive prices."

Orders can now be placed for Chemical-Free Extracted, Organic, Full Spectrum CBD Oil products from the Indocan Resources, Inc. web site: https://indocanresources.com using a credit card. This is a major step in making these high-quality products widely available to the public. Please visit the website for details, testimonials from satisfied customers, and order products.

Contact
Larry Tate
larrytate15@gmail.com
+1-760-445-1674

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indocan-resources-inc-announces-the-availability-of-cbd-oil-on-its-website-301072953.html

SOURCE Indocan Resources


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INDOCAN RESOURCES INC.
11:38aINDOCAN RESOURCES : Inc. Announces the Availability of CBD Oil on Its Website
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group