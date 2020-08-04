Log in
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.

INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.

(5JS)
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholders

08/04/2020 | 10:57am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 4, 2020 22:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Disclosure of Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholders
Announcement Reference SG200804OTHRXIT2
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mak Mei Yook
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachments.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 04/08/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 110,331 bytes)

Disclaimer

Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:56:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 13 650 B 928 M 928 M
Net income 2019 -411 353 M -28,0 M -28,0 M
Net Debt 2019 10 357 B 704 M 704 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 412 M 299 M 0,03 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 39 652
Free-Float 15,9%
Chart INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,30 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Wakeford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwong Foo Lee Chairman
Mei Yook Mak Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Tje Fie Tjhie Non-Executive Director
Hock San Lim Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.-9.23%304
CORTEVA INC0.00%21 344
QL RESOURCES18.20%3 688
GENTING PLANTATIONS-6.43%2 101
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-9.20%1 202
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION-25.69%1 030
