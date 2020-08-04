Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Disclosure Of Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholders
08/04/2020 | 10:57am EDT
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Aug 4, 2020 22:49
New
Disclosure of Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholders
SG200804OTHRXIT2
Mak Mei Yook
Company Secretary
Please refer to the attachments.
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
04/08/2020
Attachment 1 (Size: 110,331 bytes)
Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 14:56:02 UTC
Sales 2019
13 650 B
928 M
928 M
Net income 2019
-411 353 M
-28,0 M
-28,0 M
Net Debt 2019
10 357 B
704 M
704 M
P/E ratio 2019
-11,4x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
412 M
299 M
0,03 M
EV / Sales 2018
0,87x
EV / Sales 2019
1,10x
Nbr of Employees
39 652
Free-Float
15,9%
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
Last Close Price
0,30
Spread / Highest target
-
Spread / Average Target
-
Spread / Lowest Target
-