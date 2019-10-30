Log in
Indofood Agri Resources Ltd.

INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.

(IFAR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

0
10/30/2019 | 06:37pm EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 31, 2019 6:27
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG191031OTHRH2EN
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mak Mei Yook
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) IndoAgri's 3Q 2019 Presentation

Please see attached.

Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,340,427 bytes)

Disclaimer

Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 22:36:02 UTC
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 14 094 B
EBIT 2019 1 160 B
Net income 2019 468 B
Debt 2019 8 377 B
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76x
P/E ratio 2020 7,28x
EV / Sales2019 322x
EV / Sales2020 292x
Capitalization 4 529 B
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3 090,80  IDR
Last Close Price 3 244,27  IDR
Spread / Highest target 3,58%
Spread / Average Target -4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Wakeford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwong Foo Lee Chairman
Mei Yook Mak Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Tje Fie Tjhie Non-Executive Director
Axton Salim Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.64.95%323
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 809
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 125
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.81%1 778
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 489
GODREJ AGROVET LTD.2.89%1 396
