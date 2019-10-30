Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
Attachment 1 (Size: 1,340,427 bytes)
Sales 2019
14 094 B
EBIT 2019
1 160 B
Net income 2019
468 B
Debt 2019
8 377 B
Yield 2019
2,10%
P/E ratio 2019
9,76x
P/E ratio 2020
7,28x
EV / Sales2019
322x
EV / Sales2020
292x
Capitalization
4 529 B
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
3 090,80 IDR
Last Close Price
3 244,27 IDR
Spread / Highest target
3,58%
Spread / Average Target
-4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,68%
