INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.

INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.

(5JS)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Indofood Agri Resources : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results

02/27/2020 | 09:53pm EST
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 28, 2020 6:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG200228OTHRXPQC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mak Mei Yook
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) IndoAgri's FY2019 Results and Press Release

Please see attached.

Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 31/12/2019

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 239,364 bytes)
  2. Press Release (Size: 147,241 bytes)

Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:52:02 UTC
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 14 094 B
EBIT 2019 1 160 B
Net income 2019 468 B
Debt 2019 8 377 B
Yield 2019 2,21%
P/E ratio 2019 9,27x
P/E ratio 2020 6,91x
EV / Sales2019 306x
EV / Sales2020 278x
Capitalization 4 301 B
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 804,15  IDR
Last Close Price 3 081,15  IDR
Spread / Highest target 6,81%
Spread / Average Target -8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Wakeford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwong Foo Lee Chairman
Mei Yook Mak Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Tje Fie Tjhie Non-Executive Director
Axton Salim Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.1.61%315
CORTEVA INC0.00%21 358
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-3.42%3 149
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%2 855
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD3.31%2 124
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-4.20%1 344
