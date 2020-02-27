Indofood Agri Resources : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Full Yearly Results
02/27/2020 | 09:53pm EST
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 28, 2020 6:28
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Full Yearly Results
Announcement Reference
SG200228OTHRXPQC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Mak Mei Yook
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
IndoAgri's FY2019 Results and Press Release
Please see attached.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
31/12/2019
Attachments
Financials (Size: 239,364 bytes)
Press Release (Size: 147,241 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sales 2019
14 094 B
EBIT 2019
1 160 B
Net income 2019
468 B
Debt 2019
8 377 B
Yield 2019
2,21%
P/E ratio 2019
9,27x
P/E ratio 2020
6,91x
EV / Sales2019
306x
EV / Sales2020
278x
Capitalization
4 301 B
Chart INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD.
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
2 804,15 IDR
Last Close Price
3 081,15 IDR
Spread / Highest target
6,81%
Spread / Average Target
-8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target
-30,6%
