Indofood Agri Resources : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
07/30/2019 | 11:45pm EDT
IndoAgri's 1H 2019 Results and Press Release.
Please see attached.
For Financial Period Ended
30/06/2019
Financials (Size: 248,730 bytes)
Press Release (Size: 113,103 bytes)
Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 03:44:03 UTC
Sales 2019
14 094 B
EBIT 2019
1 304 B
Net income 2019
468 B
Debt 2019
8 243 B
Yield 2019
2,22%
P/E ratio 2019
9,23x
P/E ratio 2020
6,89x
EV / Sales2019
305x
EV / Sales2020
264x
Capitalization
4 284 B
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
3 110,89 IDR
Last Close Price
3 069,06 IDR
Spread / Highest target
11,1%
Spread / Average Target
1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target
-11,4%
