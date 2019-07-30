Log in
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD

INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD

(IFAR)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indofood Agri Resources : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

0
07/30/2019 | 11:45pm EDT
Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 31, 2019 6:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Second Quarter and/ or Half Yearly Results
Announcement Reference SG190731OTHR7ROO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Mak Mei Yook
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) IndoAgri's 1H 2019 Results and Press Release.

Please see attached.

Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/06/2019

Attachments

  1. Financials (Size: 248,730 bytes)
  2. Press Release (Size: 113,103 bytes)

Disclaimer

Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 03:44:03 UTC
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 14 094 B
EBIT 2019 1 304 B
Net income 2019 468 B
Debt 2019 8 243 B
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 9,23x
P/E ratio 2020 6,89x
EV / Sales2019 305x
EV / Sales2020 264x
Capitalization 4 284 B
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3 110,89  IDR
Last Close Price 3 069,06  IDR
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Wakeford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwong Foo Lee Chairman
Mei Yook Mak Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Tje Fie Tjhie Non-Executive Director
Axton Salim Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD54.64%310
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 703
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 154
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-13.26%1 641
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP-11.68%1 518
JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 327
