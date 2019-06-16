Indofood Agri Resources : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Reminder Advertisement
06/16/2019 | 08:34pm EDT
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 17, 2019 7:56
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Reminder Advertisement
Announcement Reference
SG190617OTHRQNC8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch / Jason Chian
Designation
Managing Director, Investment Banking
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached.
Attachments
Attachment 2 (Size: 2,330,063 bytes)
Attachment 1 (Size: 37,400 bytes)
Disclaimer
Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 00:33:13 UTC
Latest news on INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Sales 2019
15 017 B
EBIT 2019
1 382 B
Net income 2019
347 B
Debt 2019
8 478 B
Yield 2019
1,41%
P/E ratio 2019
10,15
P/E ratio 2020
10,30
EV / Sales 2019
0,89x
EV / Sales 2020
0,80x
Capitalization
4 924 B
Chart INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
2 789 IDR
Spread / Average Target
-18%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.