MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Indofood Agri Resources Ltd    IFAR   SG1U47933908

INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD

(IFAR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indofood Agri Resources : Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Reminder Advertisement

0
06/16/2019 | 08:34pm EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 17, 2019 7:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Voluntary Conditional Cash Offer - Reminder Advertisement
Announcement Reference SG190617OTHRQNC8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch / Jason Chian
Designation Managing Director, Investment Banking
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 2,330,063 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 37,400 bytes)

Disclaimer

Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 00:33:13 UTC
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 15 017 B
EBIT 2019 1 382 B
Net income 2019 347 B
Debt 2019 8 478 B
Yield 2019 1,41%
P/E ratio 2019 10,15
P/E ratio 2020 10,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 4 924 B
Chart INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Indofood Agri Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2 789  IDR
Spread / Average Target -18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Julian Wakeford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kwong Foo Lee Chairman
Mei Yook Mak Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Tje Fie Tjhie Non-Executive Director
Axton Salim Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD70.10%342
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY34.23%2 921
QL RESOURCES BERHAD--.--%2 662
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD--.--%2 004
CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LTD.-13.98%1 583
MARUHA NICHIRO CORP-12.77%1 580
