Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT : Agri Resources Says Offer by Parent to Take Company Private Has Lapsed

By P.R. Venkat

IndoFood Sukses Makmur's (INDF.JK) offer to take its unit Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. (5JS.SG) private has lapsed as it failed to receive the required level of shareholders acceptance needed to delist the company.

IndoFood Sukses Makmur received only 88.1% level of acceptances as against 90% needed to delist the Singapore-based company, Indofod Agri Resources said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange on Wednesday.

The parent will return 13.58% of Indofood Agri shares back to its shareholders, the filing said. The Indonesian unit will now hold 74.4% stake in the Singapore-listed entity.

Indofood Agri has a market capitalization of S$440 million (US$324 million).

