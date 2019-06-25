Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT    INDF   ID1000057003

INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT

(INDF)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT : Agri Resources Says Offer by Parent to Take Company Private Has Lapsed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

IndoFood Sukses Makmur's (INDF.JK) offer to take its unit Indofood Agri Resources Ltd. (5JS.SG) private has lapsed as it failed to receive the required level of shareholders acceptance needed to delist the company.

IndoFood Sukses Makmur received only 88.1% level of acceptances as against 90% needed to delist the Singapore-based company, Indofod Agri Resources said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange on Wednesday.

The parent will return 13.58% of Indofood Agri shares back to its shareholders, the filing said. The Indonesian unit will now hold 74.4% stake in the Singapore-listed entity.

Indofood Agri has a market capitalization of S$440 million (US$324 million).

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDOFOOD AGRI RESOURCES LTD -3.03% 0.32 End-of-day quote.64.95%
INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK
09:01pINDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Agri Resources Says Offer by Parent to Take Comp..
DJ
06/17INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22FIRST PACIFIC : unit Indofood year net up 0.24%
AQ
2018INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Panen Raya Kentang Atlantik Kelompok Tani Mitra ..
PU
2016INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : China Minzhong Food's Largest Shareholder Approv..
DJ
2016INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 78 953 B
EBIT 2019 9 488 B
Net income 2019 4 482 B
Debt 2019 16 023 B
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 13,81
P/E ratio 2020 12,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 61 902 B
Chart INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8 134  IDR
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthoni Salim President Director
Manuel Velez Pangilinan President Commissioner
Hantoro Tanoto Head-Corporate Information Technology
Robert Charles Nicholson Commissioner
Benny Setiawan Santoso Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR TBK PT4 057
NESTLÉ26.59%312 792
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL38.22%74 269
DANONE22.26%56 325
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.09%34 656
GENERAL MILLS38.08%30 323
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About