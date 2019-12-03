Indorama Ventures PCL : to Acquire Plastic-Recycling Facility in California

By P.R.Venkat



Indorama Ventures PCL (IVL.TH) is planning to acquire a plastics recycling facility in California, as it plans a significant increase in its investments in the recycling business over the next five years.

The Thai company has an agreement with LQ Inc. to acquire all of Green Fiber International Inc., which operates the plastics recycling facility, Indoram said in a filing to the Thailand stock exchange on Wednesday.

The facility can produce 40,000 tons of recycled polyethylene terephthalate per year. The product is the most widely used recycled plastic in the world.

The financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

