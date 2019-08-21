Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Indorama Ventures PCL    IVL   TH1027010004

INDORAMA VENTURES PCL

(IVL)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Plastics maker Indorama commits $1.5 billion to recycling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:33am EDT
Plastic Coca Cola bottles on the production line at a Coca Cola factory in Nairobi

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai chemicals company Indorama Ventures has committed $1.5 billion (£1.24 billion) of investment in recycling as consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of single-use plastic and regulators push for more recycling, it said on Wednesday.

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai chemicals company Indorama Ventures has committed $1.5 billion (£1.24 billion) of investment in recycling as consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of single-use plastic and regulators push for more recycling, it said on Wednesday.

Indorama's main business is the production of PET resin, a polymer used to make plastic bottles and fibres used in products such as seat belts and tyres.

In the 12 months to June 30 the company produced nearly 5,000 kilotons of PET.

"We are investing $1 billion in recycling over the next five years," Chief Executive Aloke Lohia told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that investment would include greenfield and brownfield mergers and acquisitions focusing on bottle-to-bottle recycling.

Indorama has 11 recycling sites around the world, including plants in Thailand, Mexico and France, and aims to step up its green credentials in response to new regulation being rolled out by governments as well as changing expectations from customers.

In March the European Commission announced a target to incorporate 25% of recycled plastic in PET bottles by 2025, with a targeted 90% collection rate.

After 2023 Indorama plans to invest an additional $500 million by 2025 to help its customers to achieve the 25% target, Lohia added.

Indian-born Lohia started Indorama in Thailand in 1994 with about 200 employees. The company has since grown to employ 18,000 people across 31 countries.

"There is infrastructure in the world to recycle PET. The problem lies in the collection," he said.

Consultancy Wood Mackenzie Chemicals estimates that the collection rate for PET beverage bottles in the European Union was about 58% in 2017.

About 40 percent of Indorama's revenue is from North America and about 30 percent from Europe.

Indorama, which counts Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Nestle among its customers, said it is working with brand owners and governments to allow more bottle-to-bottle recycling.

The acquisitive company still has $2.5 billion of uncommitted capital for new projects in its other businesses, including olefin, fibres and feedstocks, Lohia said.

Indorama this month bought Huntsman Corp's chemical intermediates businesses in Australia, India and the U.S. state of Texas for about $2.1 billion, beefing up its midstream operations.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by David Goodman)

By Chayut Setboonsarng
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION -2.32% 19.33 Delayed Quote.0.21%
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL End-of-day quote.
NESTLÉ S.A. 1.13% 109.18 Delayed Quote.35.29%
PEPSICO -0.38% 132.06 Delayed Quote.19.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDORAMA VENTURES PCL
07:33aPlastics maker Indorama commits $1.5 billion to recycling
RE
08/08Huntsman To Sell Units To Rival for $2.1 Billion -- WSJ
DJ
08/07Huntsman to sell two units to Thai-based Indorama Ventures for $2.08 billion
RE
08/07HUNTSMAN : to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/07Huntsman to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion -- Update
DJ
08/07HUNTSMAN : to Sell Two Units for $2.1 Billion
DJ
06/25INDORAMA VENTURES PCL : Petrochemical fire spews thick black smoke in southern S..
AQ
06/25SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued on trade talk concerns; Indonesia climbs
RE
05/21INDORAMA VENTURES PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/08INDORAMA VENTURES PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 374 B
EBIT 2019 26 335 M
Net income 2019 20 149 M
Debt 2019 179 B
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 10,5x
P/E ratio 2020 8,24x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart INDORAMA VENTURES PCL
Duration : Period :
Indorama Ventures PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 55,61  THB
Last Close Price 37,25  THB
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aloke Lohia Vice Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Sri Prakash Lohia Chairman
Sanjay Ahuja CFO, Executive Director, Head-Finance & Treasury
Suchitra Lohia Executive Director
Amit Lohia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL6 797
ECOLAB INC.40.21%59 450
GIVAUDAN13.36%24 272
SIKA AG9.99%18 052
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING24.41%13 869
SYMRISE26.45%12 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group