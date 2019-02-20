Indosat Tbk PT : Indonesian Operator Exploring Sale of Telecom Towers

By P.R. Venkat and I-Made Sentana

Indonesia's third-largest mobile operator is looking to sell its telecommunications towers that could be valued at more than $1 billion, people with knowledge of the process said.

PT Indosat, listed on the Indonesian stock exchange, recently invited banks to pitch for an advisory role in the sale, the people said.

The company owns over 8,500 telecom towers in Indonesia. The sale is part of its plan to focus more on mobile and internet-based communication technologies business, the people said.

A company spokesman said Indosat has no such plan at the moment, but that it is open to all options.

In 2012, Indosat sold about 2,500 tower assets to Indonesian company PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure for $519 million.

A formal sale process would be started once the company decides how many tower assets to put on the block, one of the people said.

Indonesia's tower sector is expected to grow at a 6%-9% compounded annual rate over the next five to eight years amid increased smartphone adoption and the expansion of the country's 4G network, DBS said in a November report.

Qatar-based Ooredoo Group, a telecom company that provides fixed and mobile communications services in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific, owns a 65% stake in Indosat; the Indonesian government owns a 14.3% stake and the remaining 20.7% is held by public shareholders.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com