INDOSAT TBK PT

INDOSAT TBK PT

(ISAT)
My previous session
Indosat Tbk PT : Indonesian Operator Exploring Sale of Telecom Towers

02/20/2019 | 02:06am EST

By P.R. Venkat and I-Made Sentana

Indonesia's third-largest mobile operator is looking to sell its telecommunications towers that could be valued at more than $1 billion, people with knowledge of the process said.

PT Indosat, listed on the Indonesian stock exchange, recently invited banks to pitch for an advisory role in the sale, the people said.

The company owns over 8,500 telecom towers in Indonesia. The sale is part of its plan to focus more on mobile and internet-based communication technologies business, the people said.

A company spokesman said Indosat has no such plan at the moment, but that it is open to all options.

In 2012, Indosat sold about 2,500 tower assets to Indonesian company PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure for $519 million.

A formal sale process would be started once the company decides how many tower assets to put on the block, one of the people said.

Indonesia's tower sector is expected to grow at a 6%-9% compounded annual rate over the next five to eight years amid increased smartphone adoption and the expansion of the country's 4G network, DBS said in a November report.

Qatar-based Ooredoo Group, a telecom company that provides fixed and mobile communications services in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific, owns a 65% stake in Indosat; the Indonesian government owns a 14.3% stake and the remaining 20.7% is held by public shareholders.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INDOSAT TBK PT End-of-day quote.
TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK PT End-of-day quote.
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2018 23 336 B
EBIT 2018 -678 B
Net income 2018 -1 892 B
Debt 2018 20 723 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 19 562 B
Chart INDOSAT TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Indosat Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2 696  IDR
Spread / Average Target -25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chris Kanter President Director
Waleed Mohamed Ebrahim Al-Sayed President Commissioner
Haroon Shahul Hameed Chief Operating Officer
Dejan Kastelic Chief Technology & Information Officer
Wijayanto Samirin Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDOSAT TBK PT1 389
AT&T6.76%221 761
CHINA MOBILE LTD.10.95%218 451
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP43.25%103 151
NTT DOCOMO INC7.57%88 420
KDDI CORP4.76%61 296
