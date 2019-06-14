Log in
INDRA SISTEMAS

(IDR)
Indra Sistemas : Rolls-Royce, Spain's Indra confirm talks over ITP Aero stake

06/14/2019
FILE PHOTO - The logo of Rolls Royce is pictured on an engine of an Airbus A330-800 aircraft after a flight event presentation in Colomiers near Toulouse

(Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc confirmed on Friday that Spain's Indra Sistemas SA had expressed an interest in taking a majority stake in its Spanish business ITP Aero.

In a statement, Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 XWB, said it had received a "preliminary and conditional" indication of interest in the holding.

Indra confirmed it was in talks with the British company, but said there was no certainty they would lead to a binding agreement.

The news hit Indra's shares, with analysts flagging that the Spanish company will need to find mechanisms to finance the deal. Indra stocks were down 3.3% at 1611 CET, while Rolls-Royce shares were 0.2% lower.

Spanish website La Informacion, which first reported the news, said the deal will value ITP in 1.5 billion euros, against Indra's market cap of 1.7 billion euros.

"Several financing scenarios are possible, including a share swap - which would make Rolls-Royce entering Indra's share capital - or new convertible bonds, among others," said analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a note.

"This, in our view, opens a new period of uncertainty for Indra's share price until a deal is announced or dismissed."


Rolls-Royce boughthttps://reut.rs/2WDnRHb 53.1% of the Spain-based aircraft engine and components maker it did not already own from privately owned SENER Grupo de Ingeniería SA in 2017 for 720 million euros (£641.37 million

The business posted underlying revenue of 779 million pounds in 2018, making up just over 5% of Rolls-Royce's total sales.

In its statement, Rolls-Royce said it intends to retain a "long-term relationship with the (ITP Aero) business across its civil aerospace and defence programmes".

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Andres Gonzalez in Madrid; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jan Harvey)
INDRA SISTEMAS 1.21% 10.01 End-of-day quote.21.55%
ROLLS-ROYCE -0.45% 893 Delayed Quote.8.07%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 171 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 140 M
Debt 2019 421 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 12,59
P/E ratio 2020 11,01
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 1 720 M
Chart INDRA SISTEMAS
Duration : Period :
Indra Sistemas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDRA SISTEMAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,3 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernández Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Javier Lázaro Rodriguez Chief Financial Officer
Cristina Ruiz Ortega Director & Executive VP-Information Technology
Daniel García-Pita Pemán Vice Chairman
Luis Lada Díaz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDRA SISTEMAS21.55%1 849
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.07%121 590
ACCENTURE31.16%117 440
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.65%113 730
VMWARE, INC.27.24%69 364
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.42%67 896
