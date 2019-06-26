Indus Gas : Change of Registered Address announcement

Indus Gas Limited
("Indus" or "the Company")
Change of Registered Address
Indus Gas Limited (AIM:INDI), an oil & gas exploration and development company with assets in India, announces that the address of its registered office for the Company has changed to 1st Floor Tudor House, Le Bordage, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1DB.
Dated: 24 June 2019
|
|
-ENDS-
|
For further information please contact:
|
|
Indus Gas Limited
|
|
Peter Cockburn
|
+44 (0)20 7877 0022
|
Jonathan Keeling
|
|
Arden Partners plc
|
|
Steve Douglas
|
+44 (0)20 7614 5900
|
Ciaran Walsh
|
|
Dan Gee-Summons
|
Disclaimer
Indus Gas Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:11:05 UTC