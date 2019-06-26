Log in
Indus Gas Limited    INDI   GG00B39HF298

INDUS GAS LIMITED

(INDI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/25 11:35:20 am
266 GBp   -0.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Indus Gas : Change of Registered Address announcement

06/26/2019 | 06:12am EDT

Indus Gas Limited

("Indus" or "the Company")

Change of Registered Address

Indus Gas Limited (AIM:INDI), an oil & gas exploration and development company with assets in India, announces that the address of its registered office for the Company has changed to 1st Floor Tudor House, Le Bordage, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1DB.

Dated: 24 June 2019

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Indus Gas Limited

Peter Cockburn

+44 (0)20 7877 0022

Jonathan Keeling

Arden Partners plc

Steve Douglas

+44 (0)20 7614 5900

Ciaran Walsh

Dan Gee-Summons

Disclaimer

Indus Gas Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:11:05 UTC
