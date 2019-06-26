Indus Gas : Change of Registered Address announcement

Indus Gas Limited

("Indus" or "the Company")

Change of Registered Address

Indus Gas Limited (AIM:INDI), an oil & gas exploration and development company with assets in India, announces that the address of its registered office for the Company has changed to 1st Floor Tudor House, Le Bordage, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 1DB.

Dated: 24 June 2019