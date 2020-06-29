Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  INDUS Holding AG    INH   DE0006200108

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/29 09:00:11 am
29.725 EUR   +2.85%
08:49aINDUS : Election of the Group Auditor 2020
PU
06/26INDUS : Explanatory report of the Management Board on agenda item 6
PU
06/26INDUS : Explanations to the rights of shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INDUS : Election of the Group Auditor 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 08:49am EDT

Election of the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2020

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board proposes to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 13thAugust 2020 to elect Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Cologne, as auditor for the company and the group for the financial year 2020.

Prior to submitting the election proposal, the Supervisory Board received a confirmation from Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Cologne, on its independence before submitting the election proposal.

Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Cologne, was first appointed auditor for the company and the group for the financial year 2013. Since 2013, the responsible audit manager has been Marcus Lauten.

Bergisch Gladbach, June 2020

For the Supervisory Board Jürgen Abromeit Chairman

Disclaimer

Indus Holding AG published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 12:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INDUS HOLDING AG
08:49aINDUS : Election of the Group Auditor 2020
PU
06/26INDUS : Explanatory report of the Management Board on agenda item 6
PU
06/26INDUS : Explanations to the rights of shareholders
PU
06/26INDUS : Explanation to § 124a (1) No.2 AktG
PU
06/26INDUS : Proposal for the appropriation of the balance sheet profit (PDF, 32 KB)
PU
06/08INDUS : Company Presentation June 2020
PU
06/05INDUS HOLDING AG : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Independant Research
MD
05/29INDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS plans virtual Annual General Meeting on August 13, 2020..
EQ
05/27INDUS HOLDING AG : Ensuring future viability: INDUS continues to promote innovat..
EQ
05/15INDUS HOLDING AG : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 525 M 1 719 M 1 719 M
Net income 2020 30,0 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net Debt 2020 547 M 617 M 617 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 707 M 792 M 797 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 783
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart INDUS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
INDUS Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 33,80 €
Last Close Price 28,90 €
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Schmidt Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jürgen Abromeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Allerkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Carl Martin Welcker Member-Supervisory Board
Helmut Späth Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUS HOLDING AG-25.61%792
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.92%97 002
SIEMENS AG-12.61%90 704
3M COMPANY-13.55%87 729
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-41.94%56 681
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-6.57%53 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group