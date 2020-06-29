INDUS : Election of the Group Auditor 2020

Election of the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2020

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Supervisory Board proposes to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 13thAugust 2020 to elect Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Cologne, as auditor for the company and the group for the financial year 2020.

Prior to submitting the election proposal, the Supervisory Board received a confirmation from Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Cologne, on its independence before submitting the election proposal.

Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Cologne, was first appointed auditor for the company and the group for the financial year 2013. Since 2013, the responsible audit manager has been Marcus Lauten.

Bergisch Gladbach, June 2020

For the Supervisory Board Jürgen Abromeit Chairman