INDUS : Explanations to the rights of shareholders

Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held as a virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting on Thursday, August 13th2020, 10.30 h (CEST)

Against the background of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Management has de-cided, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to hold the Shareholders' Meeting as a virtual Shareholders' Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their representatives (with the exception of the proxies designated by the company) in accordance with section 1 (1) and (2) of the Act Concerning Measures Under the Law of Companies, Cooperative Societies, Associations, Foundations and Commonhold Property to Combat the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic ("COVID-19 Act"), which has been announced as Art. 2 of the "Gesetz zur Abmilderung der Folgen der COVID-19-Pandemie im Zivil-, Insolvenz- und Strafverfahrensrecht" ("Act on the Mitigation of the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Pro-ceedings Law") in the Federal Law Gazette 2020 I No. 14, p. 569 et seq.

Explanations regarding the rights of shareholders pursuant to section 122 (2), section 126 (1), section 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) as well as section 1 (2) first sentence No. 3, second sentence of the COVID-19 Act.

The invitation to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of INDUS Holding AG also contains information about the rights of shareholders pursuant to section 122 (2), section 126 (1), section 127 AktG and section 1 (2) first sentence No. 3, second sentence of the COVID-19 Act. The following information provides further details about these rights.

1 Supplement to the agenda

Shareholders whose shares collectively amount to one twentieth of the share capital or the proportionate sum of EUR 500,000.00 may demand that items be placed on the agenda and announced. The demand must be sent in writing to the Board of Manage-ment of INDUS Holding AG, whereby each new agenda item must include grounds or a resolution proposal. In addition to the written form, such demands may also be sent in electronic form. The forwarding of the demand in electronic form shall require a qualified electronic signature pursuant to the German Signature Act ("Signaturgesetz") (sections 126 (3), 126a (1) of the German Commercial Code - "BGB"). The demand must bereceived by the company at least 30 days prior to the meeting, i.e. at the latest by Mon-day,13 July 2020, midnight (CEST).

The demand must be sent to the following address:

- Board of Management - Kölner Straße 32

51429 Bergisch Gladbach Germany

E-mail:investor.relations@indus.de

The petitioner(s) is/are to submit proof that they have been holders of the shares of stock since at least ninety (90) days prior to the date on which their demand is received, and that they will continue to so hold the shares until the Board of Management takes a decision regarding their petition.

Supplements to the agenda that need to be announced shall - insofar as they have not already been announced together with the invitation - be published in the Federal Ga-zette ("Bundesanzeiger") without delay following receipt, as well as in other media that may be relied upon to distribute the information throughout the whole of the European Union. They shall also be announced on the website of the company atwww.in-dus.de/en/investor-relations/annual-shareholders-meeting.

Any admissible motion for a resolution submitted with the duly submitted request for a supplement will be treated at the virtual Shareholders' Meeting as if it had been submit-ted at the Shareholders' Meeting, provided that the shareholder submitting the motion has duly registered for the virtual Shareholders' Meeting and provided proof of share ownership.

Section 122 (1) and (2) AktG are the legal basis for a request to supplement the agenda and read as follows:

"(1) The Shareholders' Meeting is to be convened wherever stockholders, whose shares of stock, in the aggregate, are at least equivalent to one twentieth of the share capital, demand that it be so convened, doing so in writing and citing the purpose and the reasons therefor; the demand is to be addressed to the Board of Management. The by-laws may tie the right to demand that the Shareholders'

Meeting be convened to a different form and to possession of a lesser portion of the share capital. The petitioners are to submit proof that they have been holders of the shares of stock since at least ninety (90) days prior to the date on which their demand is received, and that they will continue to so hold the shares until the Board of Management takes a decision regarding their petition.

Section 121 (7) shall apply mutatis mutandis.

(2) In like manner, stockholders whose shares of stock, in the aggregate, are at least equivalent to one twentieth of the share capital, or to a stake of 500,000 euros, may demand that items of business be set out in the agenda and be published by notice. Each item of business to be newly added to the agenda must include the reasons therefor or a proposal for a resolution. The demand in the sense of the first sentence must be received by the company at the latest twenty-four (24) days prior to the general meeting, in the case of companies listed on the stock exchange at the latest thirty (30) days prior to the general meeting; the date of its receipt shall not be included in calculating the period."

Section 121 (7) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) reads as follows:

"(7) In the case of periods and deadlines that are counted back from the date of the general meeting, the date of the general meeting itself is not to be counted.

Rescheduling the general meeting from a Sunday, a Saturday, or a holiday to a preceding or subsequent business day is not an available option. Sections 187 to 193 of the Civil Code (BGB) shall have no corresponding application. In the case of companies not listed on the stock exchange, the by-laws may pro-vide for a different calculation of the period.

2 Counter-motions and nominations by shareholders

Every shareholder of the company shall be entitled to submit counter-motions in re-sponse to proposals made by the Board of Management and/or Supervisory Board in respect of specific agenda items as well as proposals concerning the election of mem-bers of the Supervisory Board and auditors. Counter-motions must include grounds if they are to be made accessible. The company shall make counter-motions within the meaning of § 126 AktG and nominations within the meaning of section 127 AktG includ-ing the name of the shareholder, the grounds (although grounds are not required for nominations), and any possible statement issued by the management accessible underwww.indus.de/en/investor-relations/annual-shareholders-meeting, if the respective counter-motion or nomination is received by the company at least 14 days before the date of the meeting, i.e. at the latest by Wednesday,29 July, 2020, midnight (CEST), at the following address

INDUS Holding AG c/o C-HV AG Gewerbepark 10 92289 Ursensollen Germany

Fax: +49 (0) 9628 92 99 871 E-mailanmeldestelle@c-hv.com

and the other criteria for a corresponding publication obligation pursuant to section 126

AktG and section 127 AktG have been met. Motions that are otherwise addressed can unfortunately not be considered.

The provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act underlying these shareholder rights, which also determine the conditions under which the granting of counter-motions and nominations can be waived, are as follows:

"Section 126 Motions by stockholders

(1) Motions by stockholders are to be made accessible to the beneficiaries set out

in section 125 subsections (1) to (3), subject to the pre-requisites listed therein, including the name of the stockholder, the reasons for which the motions are being made, and a statement, if any has been made, by the management re-garding its position, provided that the stockholder has sent, at the latest fourteen

(14) days prior to the date of the general meeting, a counter-motion opposing a proposal or guidance by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board regarding a certain item of business set out in the agenda, specifying the rea-sons therefor, to the address set out for this purpose in the invitation convening the general meeting. The date on which the counter-motion is received shall not be included in calculating the period. In the case of companies listed on the stock exchange, the counter-motion shall be made accessible via the com-pany's website. Section 125 (3) shall apply mutatis mutandis.

(2) A counter-motion and the reasons for which it is being made need not be made accessible:

1. Inasmuch as the Board of Management would be liable to punishment under law, were it to make such proposal accessible;

2. If the counter-motion were to result in the Shareholders' Meeting adopt-ing a resolution that is in violation of the law or of the by-laws;

3. If the reasons make manifestly false or misleading statements regarding essential aspects, or if they are insulting;

4. If a counter-motion made by the stockholder based on the same facts and circumstances has already been made accessible pursuant to sec-tion 125 for a Shareholders' Meeting of the company;

5. If the same counter-motion of the stockholder, citing essentially the same reasons, has been made accessible pursuant to section 125 in the past five (5) years to at least two (2) Shareholders' Meetings of the company,

and if less than one twentieth of the share capital represented voted for this counter-motion at the Shareholders' Meeting;

6. If the stockholder indicates that he will not attend the Shareholders' Meet-ing and will not have a proxy represent him;

7. If, in the past two (2) years at two (2) Shareholders' Meetings, the stock-holder has failed to propose or to have proposed a counter-motion re-garding which he has informed the company.

The reasons need not be made accessible if they amount to more than 5,000 characters in total.

(3) Where several stockholders propose counter-motions regarding one and the same agenda item to be resolved upon, the Board of Management may com-bine the counter-motions and the reasons specified for them.

Section 127 Nominations by stockholders

Section 126 shall apply mutatis mutandis to nominations by stockholders of candi-dates for the Supervisory Board or for auditors of the annual accounts. No reasons need be specified for the nomination. The Board of Management need not make accessible the nomination also in those cases in which the nomination does not in-clude the information pursuant to section 124 (3), fourth sentence, and section 125 (1), fifth sentence. The Board of Management is to supplement the nomination by a stockholder of candidates for the Supervisory Board of companies listed on the stock exchange, to which the Employee Co-Determination Act (MitbestG), the Act on the

Co-Determination by Employees in the Supervisory Boards and Management Boards of Mining Enterprises and Enterprises in the Iron- and Steel-Producing In-dustry (MontanMitbestG), or the Amending Act on Employee Co-Determination in the Iron- and Steel-Producing Industry (MontanMitbestGErgG) applies, by the fol-lowing substantive content: