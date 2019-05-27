DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS acquires technology leader in metal and foreign body detection technology



27.05.2019 / 07:29

- MESUTRONIC supplies systems to 50 countries worldwide

- Forward-looking investment in the measuring technology and control engineering sector

- First acquisition in the context of the new PARKOUR strategy



Bergisch Gladbach, 27 May 2019 - INDUS Holding AG acquires 89.9% in MESUTRONIC Gerätebau GmbH, Kirchberg im Wald, Germany. The company operates in the measuring technology and control engineering sector, an industry of the future, and is one of the technology leaders in metal and foreign body detection in production processes. Employing some 200 people at locations in Germany and France, the manufacturer and supplier of metal detection systems generated revenues of over EUR 24 million in 2018. The transaction is still subject to approval by the antitrust authorities.

Established in 1992, MESUTRONIC today supplies a wide range of customers worldwide with innovative inspection technology for various industrial applications. MESUTRONIC systems are used to protect production equipment from metal parts and other foreign bodies, for example in the plastics and textiles industries. They are also used for the inspection of products for the absence of metal and other contamination, e.g. in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

High-precision sensors detect unwanted metal parts and other foreign bodies. Particularly dynamic sorting systems divert contaminated products from production processes without the latter having to be interrupted. Both discrete product flows, such as for packaged food, and continuous material flows, such as plastic granulate, can be inspected.

MESUTRONIC delivers its systems to 50 countries worldwide and has its own service staff and spare parts service. The systems are produced exclusively at the company's headquarters in Kirchberg im Wald, Bavaria. A separate sales and service subsidiary is operated in France.

"For 27 years, we have been supplying our customers with tailor-made solutions for the integration of inspection systems with high-frequency metal detectors and foreign body detectors based on X-ray technology in complex production processes," says Karl-Heinz Dürrmeier, Managing Partner of MESUTRONIC. "With INDUS as a parent company, we can preserve the typical virtues of the German "Mittelstand" while at the same time continuing our swift international growth."

Most of the existing company owners will retain an interest in MESUTRONIC and manage the company independently while ensuring the smooth integration into the INDUS Group.

Automation, measuring technology and control engineering is one of the industries of the future defined as part of INDUS' new PARKOUR strategy. "MESUTRONIC is a company exactly to our taste, as it operates in a sector which we have defined as an industry of the future," says Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management. "I am confident that this acquisition marks a fresh start of INDUS' renewed acquisition activity."



About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is an SME holding company which concentrates on the long-term development of its portfolio companies. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering / life sciences as well as metals technology. As a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development, INDUS attaches great importance to the operational autonomy of its 45 portfolio companies. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2018, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 1.7 billion. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.