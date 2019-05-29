Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Indus Holding AG    INH   DE0006200108

INDUS HOLDING AG

(INH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS remains reliable dividend stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 11:35am EDT

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS remains reliable dividend stock

29.05.2019 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS remains reliable dividend stock

- Annual Shareholders' Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share

- Shareholders approve creation of new Authorized Capital


Bergisch Gladbach, 29 May 2019 - At today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting of INDUS Holding AG, the shareholders followed the proposal of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and resolved to pay an unchanged dividend of EUR 1.50 per share. In the fiscal year 2018, the INDUS Group generated sales revenues of EUR 1.71 billion and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) after impairment of EUR 134.7 million. The distributable profit of INDUS Holding AG for the fiscal year amounted to EUR 76.3 million, with the approved dividend payout totaling EUR 36.7 million. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 48.0 % and a dividend yield of 3.8 %.

Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of the INDUS Group, emphasized in his speech that most of the INDUS companies continue to fare extraordinarily well in spite of weaker economic momentum and intense competition: "The order books are full and the majority of the INDUS companies will continue to grow in 2019. Perhaps not as rapidly as before, but still very respectably." According to him, the Automotive Technology segment is an exception because the problems of the automotive industry directly affect the Group's series production suppliers.

PARKOUR strategy program promotes innovation and operational excellence

The PARKOUR strategy program continues the successful KOMPASS 2020 program for the following years. In addition to actively strengthening the portfolio, the focus will primarily be on promoting innovation and improving the performance of the companies to further increase the competitiveness and profitability of the INDUS companies. INDUS therefore plans to invest about EUR 89 million in its portfolio companies in the current fiscal year. The focus will be on promoting operational excellence. INDUS will also double the funds for the development bank scheme to up to 3 % of its annual consolidated EBIT to strengthen the capacity for innovation. EUR 50 million are made available for the expansion of the portfolio in the defined growth industries, i.e. automation and measuring technology and control engineering, construction technology, safety technology, medical engineering / life science, technology for infrastructure / logistics as well as energy and environmental technology.

Acquisition in the automation and measuring technology and control engineering sector as growth industry

In the fiscal year 2018, INDUS was able to realize two second-tier acquisitions. In addition, a portfolio company took over the operations of a trading firm for medical aids. However, with respect to acquisitions, the overall market environment was difficult. "We could have invested more in the acquisition of direct investments in 2018, but we refrained from doing so due to unreasonably high prices," explained Schmidt. "Meanwhile the situation has significantly improved, enabling us to report the successful first-tier acquisition of MESUTRONIC Gerätebau GmbH for the current year." In May 2019, INDUS acquired 89.9 % of MESUTRONIC, a specialist in the manufacture of metal and contaminant detection systems. In 2018, the company generated annual sales revenues of more than EUR 24 million. It operates in the automation and measuring technology and control engineering sector sector, which has been identified as an industry of the future.

Cautiously optimistic outlook for 2019

After a strong first quarter, but still growing pressure on series production suppliers in the vehicle technology sector, CEO Johannes Schmidt is cautiously optimistic about the current financial year: "With PARKOUR we have set the right course. In view of the good growth prospects in four out of five segments, the vast majority of the INDUS portfolio companies are in good to very good shape." For the year as a whole, the INDUS Group anticipates sales of between EUR 1.72 and 1.77 billion. However, the Automotive Technology segment is hardly calculable at present. "Even though manufacturers predict stable to slightly rising sales volumes in their reports on the first quarter, the significantly lower call-off figures of recent months teach us to remain cautious. Therefore, reaching the lower end of the targeted EBIT range of between EUR 156 and 162 million targeted seems very ambitious to us at present," said Johannes Schmidt.

All agenda items adopted by a large majority

In voting on the agenda, a large majority of the Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposals made by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board. The actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board were approved and the dividend proposal accepted. About 56 % of the share capital was represented at the 2019 Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of INDUS. In order to continue to provide the company with maximum flexibility in the future, creation of a new Authorized Capital and a corresponding amendment to the statutes were resolved.

For further information on the Shareholders' Meeting, the speech by CEO Dr. Johannes Schmidt and the voting results, please visit www.indus.de.


Contact:
Nina Wolf & Julia Pschribülla
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-66
E-mail presse@indus.de    
E-mail investor.relations@indus.de
www.indus.de
 

29.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 817357

 
End of News DGAP News Service

817357  29.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=817357&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INDUS HOLDING AG
11:35aINDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS remains reliable dividend stock
EQ
05/27INDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS acquires technology leader in metal and foreign body de..
EQ
05/14INDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS achieves high sales growth in Q1
EQ
04/25INDUS PROMOTES SUSTAINABILITY OF ITS : Study on development processes in the aut..
PU
03/27INDUS : increases revenues by 4.3% in FY 2018
PU
03/27INDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS increases revenues by 4.3% in FY 2018
EQ
03/22INDUS HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
03/20INDUS : joins ACAM network for research and application of additive manufacturin..
PU
02/21INDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS presents preliminary figures: Sales revenues climb to E..
EQ
2018INDUS HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repo..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 750 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 87,1 M
Debt 2019 539 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 11,77
P/E ratio 2020 10,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capitalization 1 017 M
Chart INDUS HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Indus Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDUS HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,8 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Schmidt Chairman-Management Board
Jürgen Abromeit Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rudolf Weichert Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Allerkamp Member-Supervisory Board
Carl Martin Welcker Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDUS HOLDING AG6.67%1 136
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL25.08%120 267
SIEMENS8.13%99 960
3M COMPANY-14.27%94 159
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.83%81 627
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.02%46 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About