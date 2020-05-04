INDUS Holding AG: INDUS subsidiary MIGUA celebrates its 100th anniversary: From technical trading house to innovation leader



INDUS subsidiary MIGUA celebrates its 100th anniversary: From technical trading house to innovation leader

Bergisch Gladbach, 04 May 2020 - MIGUA Fugensysteme GmbH, a subsidiary of the INDUS Group, celebrates its 100th anniversary. The company, based in Wülfrath, North Rhine-Westphalia, has been part of the INDUS Group since 2005. MIGUA was originally founded on 04 May 1920 as a technical trading company and has since developed into the German market leader in the design, manufacture and installation of joint profile systems. The products of the joint system specialist are used for bridging, closing and sealing expansion joints and are mainly used in large-scale projects such as airports, railway stations, industrial plants, car parks and shopping centres in Germany and abroad. Various construction projects in over 60 countries have been realized with MIGUAs joint profiles.

MIGUA attaches great importance to innovation, so the company supports its customers with individual profile constructions with a maximum of quality, safety and competent advice. Awards with design and innovation prizes such as the German Innovation Award confirm the progressive work of the traditional company. For managing director Markus Schaub-Manthei the credo "move, before you have to" counts. With this in mind, MIGUA Engineering is constantly developing new profiles with improved properties to meet individual customer-specific requirements. "With its product diversity and excellent innovative strength, MIGUA can look back with pride on its 100-year history", explains Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of the INDUS Group.



About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch-Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is an SME holding company which concentrates on the long-term development of its portfolio companies. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering / life sciences as well as metals technology. As a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development, INDUS attaches great importance to the operational autonomy of its 47 portfolio companies. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2019, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 1.74 billion. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.

