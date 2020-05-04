Log in
INDUS Holding AG: INDUS subsidiary MIGUA celebrates its 100th anniversary: From technical trading house to innovation leader

05/04/2020 | 03:50am EDT


DGAP-Media / 04.05.2020 / 09:48

INDUS subsidiary MIGUA celebrates its 100th anniversary: From technical trading house to innovation leader

Bergisch Gladbach, 04 May 2020 - MIGUA Fugensysteme GmbH, a subsidiary of the INDUS Group, celebrates its 100th anniversary. The company, based in Wülfrath, North Rhine-Westphalia, has been part of the INDUS Group since 2005. MIGUA was originally founded on 04 May 1920 as a technical trading company and has since developed into the German market leader in the design, manufacture and installation of joint profile systems. The products of the joint system specialist are used for bridging, closing and sealing expansion joints and are mainly used in large-scale projects such as airports, railway stations, industrial plants, car parks and shopping centres in Germany and abroad. Various construction projects in over 60 countries have been realized with MIGUAs joint profiles.

MIGUA attaches great importance to innovation, so the company supports its customers with individual profile constructions with a maximum of quality, safety and competent advice. Awards with design and innovation prizes such as the German Innovation Award confirm the progressive work of the traditional company. For managing director Markus Schaub-Manthei the credo "move, before you have to" counts. With this in mind, MIGUA Engineering is constantly developing new profiles with improved properties to meet individual customer-specific requirements. "With its product diversity and excellent innovative strength, MIGUA can look back with pride on its 100-year history", explains Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of the INDUS Group.


About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch-Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is an SME holding company which concentrates on the long-term development of its portfolio companies. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering / life sciences as well as metals technology. As a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development, INDUS attaches great importance to the operational autonomy of its 47 portfolio companies. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2019, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 1.74 billion. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.


Contact:
Jana Külschbach & Dafne Sanac
Public Relations & Investor Relations
INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-35
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
E-mail presse@indus.de
E-mail investor.relations@indus.de
www.indus.de


End of Media Release

Issuer: INDUS Holding AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

04.05.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1035173

 
End of News DGAP Media

1035173  04.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035173&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
