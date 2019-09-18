INDUS Holding AG: INDUS subsidiary Peiseler celebrates 200 years of company history: Precision is in demand worldwide



INDUS subsidiary Peiseler celebrates 200 years of company history: Precision is in demand worldwide



Bergisch Gladbach, 18 September 2019 - Peiseler GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of the INDUS Group, is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Founded in 1819 as a filing and rasping manufacturer, Peiseler has developed into one of the world's leading mechanical engineering suppliers and innovation leaders in standard and special designs of sub-assemblies. Since 2017, the company from Remscheid has operated under the umbrella of the INDUS Group, which has taken over 80 percent of the company. "Under the direction of Dr. Benedict Korischem and Lothar Schwarzlose Peiseler developed from a normal craft business into a hidden champion, especially in the last 20 years", says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, CEO of the INDUS Group.

Precision of up to one arc second is possible with the Peiseler positioning and sub-assemblies, which corresponds to the 3600th part of a degree. The customers come from the mechanical engineering, but also from the luxury watch sector or the engine construction of the formula 1. Also manufacturers in the medical range, for example of implants and braces, manufacture with sub-assemblies of Peiseler. "The reason for the success lies above all in the technological lead", says Dr. Benedict Korischem. "Our own development department takes care of the innovations. We educate our junior staff in technical and commercial occupations ourselves. They get our special 'Peiseler gene' from the beginning.



Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch-Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is an SME holding company which concentrates on the long-term development of its portfolio companies. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering / life sciences as well as metals technology. As a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development, INDUS attaches great importance to the operational autonomy of its 46 portfolio companies. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2018, the Group generated revenues of around EUR 1.7 billion. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.



