INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/11/2020 | 09:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
11.05.2020 / 15:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020
Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2020
Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/

11.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Internet: www.indus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1040975  11.05.2020 

© EQS 2020
