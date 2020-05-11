INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: INDUS Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

INDUS Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 11, 2020Address: https://indus.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 11, 2020Address: https://indus.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-and-presentations/

